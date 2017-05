Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister, Senator James McGrath will visit Hervey Bay this weekend.

LNP SENATOR James McGrath will be stopping in Hervey Bay this weekend to meet with residents at the Beach House Hotel.

Organised by the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce, locals will get the chance to have a one-on-one chat with Senator McGrath from 2pm on Saturday.

As assistant minister to prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, Senator McGrath has a strong understanding of the issues that affect regional Australians.

Contact Chamber secretary Julie Oud on 0428 725 662 for more information.