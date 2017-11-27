WHAT'S ON: Events not to be missed in coming weeks

The Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight will be held at Seafront Oval on Saturday, December 16.

GET your Santa hat on and your singing voices ready for all the wonderful Christmas events that are coming up on the Fraser Coast.

We have also started compiling a list of school holiday activities and things to do. If you have a favourite event, attraction or place that you would like to see included on the list, email Kerrie.Alexander@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

THINGS TO DO THIS CHRISTMAS

CAROLS IN THE VILLAGE

When: Saturday, December 2, from 4.30pm. Entertainment starts at 6pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum, Zephyr St, Scarness.

What: SANTA has marked December 2 in his diary, to make a special visit to the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum's Carols in the Village. There will be a variety of live entertainment by local artists from 6pm. Hot and cold foods and drinks will be available. Gates open at 4.30pm. Battery operated candles will be for sale. Santa may even bring a few lollies.

Cost: Entry is $2 for adults. Free for children.

FREE SANTA PHOTOS AT PIALBA PLACE

When: Saturday, December 2 until December 22. Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm. Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 2pm.

Where: Pialba Place Shopping Centre, Pialba.

What: Santa will be sitting in his grotto during these time, just outside of Big W. Take your own device and snap away.

Cost: Free

FRASER COAST TOY RUN

When: Sunday, December 3. Registration from 7am to 9am.

Where: Starting at the Westside Tavern in Tinana, through Maryborough, Hervey Bay and finishing at the Miners Arms in Torbanlea.

What: Independent Riders invite you to the 2017 Fraser Coast Toy Run, which will raise funds for Fraser Coast Family Network, Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary and M.A.C.E (Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment). This is a family event open to both car and motorcycle enthusiasts. Entertainment at The Miners Arms includes a lucky door prize as well as cash raffles, throughout the day.

Cost: Gold coin donation.

PAWS AND CLAUS: STOCKLAND

When: Sunday, December 3, 11am to 2pm.

Where: Stockland Shopping Centre, Central Ave, Pialba.

What: Get a photo of your pet with Santa this Christmas! Bookings are essential and can be made in person at the Customer Care Desk, by phone on 4124 5422 or by email at herveybay@stockland.com.au.

Cost: Enquire at the centre.

GET ON BOARD THE NOTORIOUS PIRATE SHIP

When: December 9 to January 14. The ship will be open for on board viewings from Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm and closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Where: Urangan Marina, Hervey Bay.

What: The Notorious pirate ship is coming to Hervey Bay over the Summer school break. Here's your chance to climb aboard and explore below decks. Be drawn back in time and marvel at the craftsmanship.

Cost: Adults $5, children $2.

FRASER COAST CAROLS IN THE PARK

When: Sunday, December 10.

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough.

What: The much-loved annual regional Christmas Carol event will again be held in Queens Park Maryborough. This year the Fraser Coast Carols in the Park will be held in conjunction with the Apex Santa Fair. The Apex Santa Fair runs from 2.30pm to 5.30pm with kids rides, face painting, jumping castles and more. The Carols event will begin at 5.30pm, after the Apex Santa Fair wraps up, with a fireworks finale after 8pm. There will be a full program of entertainment, food stalls will set up in Sussex Street, or bring a picnic, rug and/or folding chair. (A road closure will be in place in Sussex Street from Adelaide to Wharf Streets). Make sure you keep your eyes open for Santa who will arrive during the night. Candles and glow products will be available for purchase.

Cost: Free

TOOGOOM CHRISTMAS FAIR

When: Sunday, December 10, from 2pm.

Where: in and around the Toogoom Community Hall.

What: The Toogoom Christmas Fair promises to be bigger and better this year with dozens of market stalls and local crafts on display. There will food and drinks available and raffles with great prizes. There will be lots of Christmas-based crafts, as well as marine-themed projects and yummy Christmas biscuits to decorate. Santa will visit at 5pm to light up the Christmas tree.

Cost: Free

SENSITIVE SANTA: STOCKLAND

When: Sunday, December 10, 9am to 10am.

Where: Stockland Shopping Centre, Central Ave, Pialba.

What: Sensitive Santa is designed for families with special needs or sensory challenged children. Bookings are essential and can be made at our Customer Care Desk, by phone 4124 5422 or email at herveybay@stockland.com.au

Cost: Sessions are free. Photo packages will be available to purchase on the day.

HERVEY BAY RSL CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

When: Saturday, December 16, 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba.

What: This annual event attracts thousands visitors to Seafront Oval each year. Come along and sing your favourite Christmas carols and finish the night off by watching some spectacular fireworks.

Cost: Free

AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE PARK

When: Over the school holidays.

Where: Australian Adventure Park, Burrum Heads.

What: The park is hosting a range of kids outdoor activities over the school break. Laser skirmish, archery, flying fox, canoeing, abseiling, obstacle course, kayaking and mountain bike riding. Bookings are essential on 4186 7606.

Cost: From $20 to $50.

WETSIDE WATER PARK

When: Every day over the school holidays, 10am to 5pm.

Where: WetSide Water Park, Esplanade, Pialba.

What: WetSide in Hervey Bay is an awesome place to hang out over the school holidays. Located on the Esplanade you get the best of both worlds, with the beach also only metres away. The park is open every day over the school break except for Christmas day. The park has four main areas. Totside for the under 5s, FlipSlide BoardRider, a tipping bucket, slides and hundreds of fountains and seating. Evening l ight shows will be held every Friday and Saturday night, from 7.30pm.

Cost: Free.

HERVEY BAY HISTORICAL VILLAGE AND MUSEUM

When: Every day over the school holidays, except Christmas Day. Monday to Saturday, 1pm to 4.30pm and Sundays, 10.30am to 4pm.

Where: 13 Zephyr St, Scarness.

What: The Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum boasts 21 historical buildings, is home to over 12,000 items and often hosts interactive displays and demonstrations. Visit herveybaymuseum.com.au.

Cost: Adults $10, children 14 and under are $3, children below school age are free.

BUNNINGS: KIDS WORKSHOPS

When: Every Saturday and Sunday during December, as well as Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays during school breaks from 10am to 11am.

Where: Bunnings Hervey Bay, Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

What: Kids take part in a variety of themed workshops like canvas art, woodwork, make your own slime or hula hoop. The workshops are hosted by the awesome Bunnings workshop fairies. All workshops are free to attend but spaces are limited and bookings are essential. See the link below to reserve your child's spot now.

Cost: Free