Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 2019 Fishermens Park festival menu has about 40 dishes infused with flavours of the world that showcases the versatility of the Fraser Coasts wild fish, prawns, crabs and the legendary Hervey Bay scallop.
The 2019 Fishermens Park festival menu has about 40 dishes infused with flavours of the world that showcases the versatility of the Fraser Coasts wild fish, prawns, crabs and the legendary Hervey Bay scallop. Alistair Brightman
Whats On

WHAT'S ON: New event added to Seafood Festival program

Kerrie Alexander
by
19th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU love seafood, live music and plenty of atmosphere, then be sure to mark Sunday, August 11, in your diary.

There's plenty of reasons to visit the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival at the Urangan Harbour said long-time organiser Elaine Lewthwaite, including a new pre-festival event - Entree of the Bay - being held on Saturday, August 10, at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Hervey Bay Boat Club to seafood weekend with the inaugural pre-festival event in the Boat Club's Fraser Room overlooking the lights of the harbour," Ms Lewthwaite said.

"For a few years, festival visitors expressed the desire for a Saturday evening so we are thrilled to partner with the Hervey Bay Boat Club for another occasion to celebrate seafood."

The next day, Seafood lovers can delight in some 40 dishes infused with flavours of the world.

Ms Lewthwaite said the 2019 Fisherman's Park menu will showcase the versatility of the Fraser Coasts wild fish, prawns, crabs and the legendary Hervey Bay scallop.

The festivals signature long lunch, Tastes of the Bay, will be lead by Creek to Coast presenter and chef Andrew Mirosch and Sirromet Winery.

Guests will enjoy a "feast of the sea" with six courses highlighting each of the commercial fisheries.

Aside from relaxing to live music while enjoying the local fare and wines, the back story of seafood will be told around the parkland's with displays and demonstrations that trace the seafood industry back to its roots.

Bookings for the Tastes of the Bay long lunch and the Entree of the Bay event can be made online at herveybay seafoodfestival.com.au.

More Stories

fccommunity fcnews fcwhatson hervey bay seafood festival oceans festival seafood industry
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Call for watchdog to check ex-mayor

    premium_icon Call for watchdog to check ex-mayor

    News The state’s corruption watchdog has been asked to look into a more-than-decade-old $1 million council land deal involving a mayor turned state MP.

    • 19th Jun 2019 5:20 AM
    Bitter-sweet cane crush as growers brace for short season

    premium_icon Bitter-sweet cane crush as growers brace for short season

    News It means lost revenue for sugar cane contractors and the M'boro mill

    COMMITTEE COMING: MPs to hear end-of-life concerns

    premium_icon COMMITTEE COMING: MPs to hear end-of-life concerns

    News Mr Browne said death should be about love and compassion

    TAILOR-MADE TOURISM: Fish season brings island to life

    premium_icon TAILOR-MADE TOURISM: Fish season brings island to life

    News It's the fishing season that casts a vast economic net