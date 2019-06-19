WHAT'S ON: New event added to Seafood Festival program

The 2019 Fishermens Park festival menu has about 40 dishes infused with flavours of the world that showcases the versatility of the Fraser Coasts wild fish, prawns, crabs and the legendary Hervey Bay scallop.

IF YOU love seafood, live music and plenty of atmosphere, then be sure to mark Sunday, August 11, in your diary.

There's plenty of reasons to visit the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival at the Urangan Harbour said long-time organiser Elaine Lewthwaite, including a new pre-festival event - Entree of the Bay - being held on Saturday, August 10, at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Hervey Bay Boat Club to seafood weekend with the inaugural pre-festival event in the Boat Club's Fraser Room overlooking the lights of the harbour," Ms Lewthwaite said.

"For a few years, festival visitors expressed the desire for a Saturday evening so we are thrilled to partner with the Hervey Bay Boat Club for another occasion to celebrate seafood."

The next day, Seafood lovers can delight in some 40 dishes infused with flavours of the world.

Ms Lewthwaite said the 2019 Fisherman's Park menu will showcase the versatility of the Fraser Coasts wild fish, prawns, crabs and the legendary Hervey Bay scallop.

The festivals signature long lunch, Tastes of the Bay, will be lead by Creek to Coast presenter and chef Andrew Mirosch and Sirromet Winery.

Guests will enjoy a "feast of the sea" with six courses highlighting each of the commercial fisheries.

Aside from relaxing to live music while enjoying the local fare and wines, the back story of seafood will be told around the parkland's with displays and demonstrations that trace the seafood industry back to its roots.

Bookings for the Tastes of the Bay long lunch and the Entree of the Bay event can be made online at herveybay seafoodfestival.com.au.