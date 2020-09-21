Menu
Andre Rieu will celebrate 15 years of performances in Maastricht. Supplied by Foxtel.
Whats On

WHAT'S ON: Night of music to go ahead despite pandemic

Carlie Walker
21st Sep 2020 3:30 AM
AS COVID-19 continues to make holding concerts and events with large gatherings difficult, if not impossible, Andre Rieu's annual concert screening will be a bit different this year.

Hervey Bay BigScreen Cinemas screens Rieu's Maastricht concert every year, but this year the Magical Maastrichtevent will celebrate 15 years of the musician's hometown concerts by looking back at highlights from events.

Andre Rieu’s Magical Maastricht is coming to Hervey Bay BigScreen Cinema.
Magical Maastrichtwill screen at the cinemas on October 15, 16 and 17 from 6.45pm.

Tickets will cost $38, and those wishing to attend are urged to book ahead of time.

To find out more, call 4124 8200.

