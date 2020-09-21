WHAT'S ON: Night of music to go ahead despite pandemic
AS COVID-19 continues to make holding concerts and events with large gatherings difficult, if not impossible, Andre Rieu's annual concert screening will be a bit different this year.
Hervey Bay BigScreen Cinemas screens Rieu's Maastricht concert every year, but this year the Magical Maastrichtevent will celebrate 15 years of the musician's hometown concerts by looking back at highlights from events.
Magical Maastrichtwill screen at the cinemas on October 15, 16 and 17 from 6.45pm.
Tickets will cost $38, and those wishing to attend are urged to book ahead of time.
To find out more, call 4124 8200.