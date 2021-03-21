What’s on offer: Local markets’ hidden gems

It’s known markets are great to get plants, fresh fruit for the week ahead and, a quick snack while you’re wandering with the fam’s pooch, but there’s a lot more on offer. Picture: Isabella Magee

Markets are known for their atmosphere, with fresh fruit and vegetables and plants in abundance, making it the perfect place for the family to spend a weekend morning.

However, there's more on offer than you might expect and The Chronicle has found some hidden gems for you.

1. Hand-knitted doll clothing

Sandra Crump hand-knits doll clothes, shawls and other goods for local markets. Picture: Isabella Magee

For about seven years she's been sharing her gift with the markets, after Sandra Crump "ran out of kids and grandkids to knit for".

"I couldn't stop knitting, I love knitting," Sandra said.

With items from $5 to about $80, there's a wide range of knitted clothing options, made from patents baby wool.

All the knitted items are made from patents baby wool, some pieces taking Sandra six weeks to complete. Picture: Isabella Magee

But, before you dismiss the beauty for the price tag, know it's well justified.

"(The shawls) take over 600 grams of wool to make, it's takes me six weeks to make a shawl."

And they're able to be put in the washing machine, too.

"People think 'oh no, it'll go in the washing machine and get spoilt,' but you just put it in a (delicates) bag and it's fine to go in the machine."

2. Authentic spices and herbs

There's nothing better than authenticity, as Byju Maehai proves, with the strong scent of his spices and herbs filling the surrounding air at markets. Picture: Isabella Magee

Setting up shop from his normal location, New Indian Store in Pialba, Baiju Mathew sells all the spices and herbs you could possibly think of at local markets on weekends.

Byju’s spices and herbs are great for seasoning, allowing you to explore your creative side in the kitchen. Picture: Isabella Magee

Baiju said seasoning, for things like fish fingers, and turmeric sell well, noting how many different ways you can use the spices.

"People usually get things for chicken curry, and the gluten free curry paste is also popular," he said.

3. Fasteners: Screws, nuts and bolts

Larry Richards sells fasteners at markets and has been, on-and-off, for about 30 years. Picture: Isabella Magee

With all the small housework ideas you've thought of doing to your place while roaming stallholder's creations, you'll need some tools.

And, who's better to go to than Larry?

Who knew you could get fasteners at a market? Well, now you do. Picture: Isabella Magee

With fasteners all from his workshop, more than anything he enjoys meeting people as he sells his knick-knacks from a comfortable camp-chair.

"I just enjoy (being at the markets)," Larry said.

"It's all from my workshop … except the drill bits and drivers we get made for us."

4. Woodwork

Keith Jorjohns makes beautiful woodwork. Picture: Isabella Magee

With toilet roll holders, tissue box covers, jewellery storage and toys for the kids, this is a stall you wouldn't want to skip.

Made mostly from Hoop Pine wood, Keith Jorjohns creates the works himself.

"It's a hobby … The most popular thing are usually the tractors and trains," Keith said.

The customers who usually purchase the trucks bring a smile to Keith’s face. Picture: Isabella Magee

And, a nice surprise as to who are frequent customers.

"Retired truck drivers usually see them and buy them for their display, they think they're interesting, it makes me happy to see people like them."

5. Towels

Rhonda Shuttleworth's a former worker at the local Consolidated Linen Service and, with her husband still working there, the idea to sell at markets popped into their minds. Picture: Isabella Magee

Made from 100 per cent cotton and sold by former and current Consolidated Linen Service employee's, this is where you can get bang for your buck.

Rhonda Shuttleworth and her partner sell every towel you can think of, from tea and bath towels, to ones for your furry friends.

Selling in bulk and at a competitive price, the cotton towels available also fit every need. Picture: Isabella Magee

"I make most of the stuff myself, it's just good stuff," Rhonda said.

"It's great for hotel and motels, too."

With a diverse range of knick-knacks available, sold by locals and for the locals, make it your next mission to search beyond the normal next time you pop into your pop-up stall event.

You may be surprised at what you come across!