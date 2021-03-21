What’s on offer: Local markets’ hidden gems
Markets are known for their atmosphere, with fresh fruit and vegetables and plants in abundance, making it the perfect place for the family to spend a weekend morning.
However, there's more on offer than you might expect and The Chronicle has found some hidden gems for you.
1. Hand-knitted doll clothing
For about seven years she's been sharing her gift with the markets, after Sandra Crump "ran out of kids and grandkids to knit for".
"I couldn't stop knitting, I love knitting," Sandra said.
With items from $5 to about $80, there's a wide range of knitted clothing options, made from patents baby wool.
But, before you dismiss the beauty for the price tag, know it's well justified.
"(The shawls) take over 600 grams of wool to make, it's takes me six weeks to make a shawl."
And they're able to be put in the washing machine, too.
"People think 'oh no, it'll go in the washing machine and get spoilt,' but you just put it in a (delicates) bag and it's fine to go in the machine."
2. Authentic spices and herbs
Setting up shop from his normal location, New Indian Store in Pialba, Baiju Mathew sells all the spices and herbs you could possibly think of at local markets on weekends.
Baiju said seasoning, for things like fish fingers, and turmeric sell well, noting how many different ways you can use the spices.
"People usually get things for chicken curry, and the gluten free curry paste is also popular," he said.
3. Fasteners: Screws, nuts and bolts
With all the small housework ideas you've thought of doing to your place while roaming stallholder's creations, you'll need some tools.
And, who's better to go to than Larry?
With fasteners all from his workshop, more than anything he enjoys meeting people as he sells his knick-knacks from a comfortable camp-chair.
"I just enjoy (being at the markets)," Larry said.
"It's all from my workshop … except the drill bits and drivers we get made for us."
4. Woodwork
With toilet roll holders, tissue box covers, jewellery storage and toys for the kids, this is a stall you wouldn't want to skip.
Made mostly from Hoop Pine wood, Keith Jorjohns creates the works himself.
"It's a hobby … The most popular thing are usually the tractors and trains," Keith said.
And, a nice surprise as to who are frequent customers.
"Retired truck drivers usually see them and buy them for their display, they think they're interesting, it makes me happy to see people like them."
5. Towels
Made from 100 per cent cotton and sold by former and current Consolidated Linen Service employee's, this is where you can get bang for your buck.
Rhonda Shuttleworth and her partner sell every towel you can think of, from tea and bath towels, to ones for your furry friends.
"I make most of the stuff myself, it's just good stuff," Rhonda said.
"It's great for hotel and motels, too."
With a diverse range of knick-knacks available, sold by locals and for the locals, make it your next mission to search beyond the normal next time you pop into your pop-up stall event.
You may be surprised at what you come across!