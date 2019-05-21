WHAT'S ON: Over 100 Fraser Coast community notices listed

RAISING AWARENESS: Teaming up to front Rural Aid's suicide awareness campaign, Phoebe Jay's song Free Air shines a light on a difficult topic.

RAISING AWARENESS: Teaming up to front Rural Aid's suicide awareness campaign, Phoebe Jay's song Free Air shines a light on a difficult topic.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

New exhibit at

Hervey Bay Art Society

THE Hervey Bay Art Society invites the public to their monthly exhibition, Abstracts.

There are workshops and social painting groups five days a week. All are welcome.

To find out more, phone 41249200 or visit the gallery at 5 Sandy St, Urangan from 9am-3pm daily.

Lawn bowls

JOIN the "friendly club" for a game of bowls at Hervey Bay Bowls Club, 11-17 Denmans Camp Rd, Scarness.

Barefoot Bowling lessons for learners or the social bowler can be arranged.

Please call Gary on 41281093 or email secretary@ herveybaybowlsclub.com

There's fun for all with shaded greens and friendly bowlers.

Indoor bowls

MEET new people and enjoy a game of indoor bowls each week from 7pm at The Sporties Club, 6/10 Pier St, Urangan.

For cost and information, phone Elizabeth on 0455034488 or Jeff on 41247667.

Zumba Super Gold

JOIN Dee for a Zumba SuperGold class from 9.30am at Sugar Coast Village, 208-218Elizabeth St, Urangan.

Beginner steps, great for over-50s. Visitors welcome. Cost $5. Phone 0401866077.

Learn euchre

LEARN to play euchre or update your skills each week from 12.30pm at Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba.

Cost is $4. For more information, phone Pauline on 0407461408.

Line dancing

JOIN Elaine's Hervey Bay Boot Scooters for line dancing classes. Basic classes from 8.30am and intermediate classes from 9.30am at QCWA Hall, 19Pulgul St, Urangan.

Cost is $7.50, which includes tea, coffee and a biscuit. Inquiries, phone Elaine on 0431350426.

Over-50s social group

ENJOY lunch and a chat with members of the Over-50s Social Group each Thursday from 11am at Maryborough Sports Club, 168 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough.

For information, phone Shirley on 0418756700 or Beryl on 0408735875.

Dance COMBO

LEARN a great combination of dances such as partner and line dances, old time, new vogue, swing and party favourites in a relaxed environment.

Held each week from 7pm at 459 Boat Harbour Dr. No partner needed. Cost is $4, including coffee/tea.

Inquiries, phone 41254173 or 0424949944.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

CARDS - Beginners welcome. Held from 9am-noon at 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Laughter club - Fun exercise program for all levels from 9.30-10.30am at 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Line dancing - Beginner class from 11.30am-12.30pm, intermediate dance steps from 12.30-3.30pm at 28 Totness St, Torquay. No partner required. Men and women of all ages welcome. Air-conditioned hall. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Play euchre

ENJOY a game of euchre each Thursday from 12.45pm at Kondari Hotel, 49-63 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

Inquiries, phone Gary on 0407371342.

Cool Country Music Club

JOIN the crew from Cool Country Music Club for their practice night each week from 6pm at Senior Citizens Hall, 28Totness St, Torquay.

All welcome. Cost is $4.

For information, phone 0427150015.

Badminton

HERVEY Bay PCYC offers badminton each Monday and Thursday from 8.30-11am at 9O'Rourke St, Pialba.

The group is mixed, all ages and skills, and plays on three indoor courts.

Cost is $7. For information, phone Geoff on 41245737.

Free legal advice

FREE, confidential, 15-minute legal advice sessions are available for Fraser Coast residents through the Taylor Street Community Legal Service. Sessions are by appointment only.

For more information, phone 41942663.

Play cards/board games

PLAY frustration, hand and foot, golf or 500 each Thursday from 1pm at the APSL, 61Hunter St, Pialba.

Or enjoy playing various board games from noon.

Cost is $3. For information, phone 41248532.

Computer lessons

REFRESH your computer, tablet or smartphone skills with personalised, one-on-one tuition at Hervey Bay APSL, 61Hunter St, Pialba.

Cost is $5 an hour. For information, phone 41248532.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

English for migrants

JOIN this free class where volunteer tutors teach at your level.

Meet new friends and progress your English skills from 9am at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

For information, phone Farzina 41943000.

Table tennis

ENJOY a game of table tennis each Friday from 10am at Hervey Bay APSL, 61Hunter St, Pialba.

Suitable for all levels. Cost $3, includes light refreshments. For information, phone 41248532.

Over-50s social club

SIMPLY Friends is seeking new members to join the club.

If you are single and interested in making new friends, join the members for one of their social outings.

For information, phone Lesley on 0404077018 or Doug on 0458630879.

Line dancing

JOIN Elaine and Lois from the Hervey Bay Boot Scooters for line dancing classes.

Beginner class from 8.30am, basic class from 9.30am and intermediate class from 11am at John Paul Centre, Hillyard St, Pialba.

Cost is $7.50, which includes tea, coffee and a biscuit. Everyone welcome.

Inquiries, phone Elaine on 0431350426.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Line dancing - Held from 9am-noon at 28 Totness St, Torquay. Come along and join the friendly group for any age or sex. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Social darts club - Held from 1-3pm at 28 Totness St, Torquay. New group, all levels. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Table tennis - Social game for all levels. Six tables. Held from 1-4pm at 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Computer and smartphone training - One-hour sessions by appointment only. Held at 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $10, $5 for members. To book, phone 41284837.

Free gardening group

MIGRANTS meet at Halcro Street Community Gardens to learn from one another, meet new friends and improve their English each week from 8.30am at 22 Charles St, Pialba.

For information, phone Farzina on 41943000.

Play Scrabble

ALL levels of experience are welcome to join this free event at Hervey Bay Library from 9.30am-12.30pm.

For more information, phone 41974220.

Belly and Bollywood dance

ARABIAN Nights Bollywood Dreams holds classes during the school term at 6pm at the CWA Hall, 19 Pugul St, Urangan. Cost is $10 or $8 for concession cardholders.

For more information, phone Lorna on 0416463686.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Cooking class

ENJOY preparing and sharing food with Khandro Rinoche and her brother Sey Jigme, who are Himalayan spiritual masters with a long family tradition in which cooking and sharing food is a spiritual practice.

Held from 2-6pm at the Khachodling Dakini Sanctuary, 6 Long St, Point Vernon. Costs $60. To register or for information, phone Bec on 0413393800.

Slow craft

JOIN the "slow craft" movement while learning the traditional crafts of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting, knitting and crocheting.

The Hervey Bay Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists meet at the Old School House, Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah, from 9am. New members always welcome. For details, phone 0457366738.

Sugar Shack Crafters

JOIN the Sugar Shack Crafters from 9am-4pm at Cane Growers Hall, Bazaar St, Maryborough, and enjoy various forms of craft from patchwork, applique and quilting to cross-stitch and card marking.

For information, phone Gale on 0407728101.

Pier Park markets

THE Pier Park Community Markets are beside the Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.

Held from 7am-1pm.

Torquay Beachside Markets

FRESH seasonal produce, handmade items, original giftware and entertainment.

Held every week from 8am-1pm, opposite Torquay Post Office, 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

Bauple Markets

HELD at Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd, Bauple, from 7am-noon.

Grab a bargain, plants, fresh bread, fresh vegetables or breakfast at the barbecue hut.

Devonshire tea, coffee and cakes are available in the hall.

For more information, phone 49783584.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Hervey Bay Ramblers

JOIN the Hervey Bay Ramblers on a full day out to Silky Oaks for Devonshire Tea, Seary's Creek and Rainbow Beach on Sunday, May 19. Cost is $45 per person.

Meet at Stocklands car park before 7.45am for a fun day out including a Devonshire morning tea at Silky Oaks Gardens, a stroll on the boardwalk at Seary's Creak, a visit to the Carlo Sand Blow and free time at Rainbow Beach.

Pack a picnic lunch or purchase food in the restaurant, cafes or the Surf Club.

We plan to be back in Hervey Bay before 5.30pm. Bookings to Merle on 4124 2796, Anne 4128 7595 or Bunty on 4128 7450.

A peaceful mind meditation

THE Khachodling Dakini Sanctuary, 6 Long St, Point Vernon, hosts Sunday meditation sessions following the tradition of Vajrayana Buddhism.

Meditation calms and relaxes the mind to enhance our everyday living.

Sundays at the Sanctuary is a perfect introduction for beginners and long-time meditators alike.

Accompanied by a short teaching, it is the ideal way to start your week ahead.

Costs $10.

If interested, phone Bec on 0413393800.

Community Help Group meeting

This group meets once a fortnight from 9am and raises funds for the local community. Funds are raised through running events such as Australia Day in the Park, Cruises, sausage sizzles, catering at the Over 50s Lifestyle and raffles. If you are newly retired and wish to assist the local community this could be the group for you. New members are welcome. For more information phone Barbara on 4128 1371.

Hands-on healing

ENJOY an energy or reiki session on the second and fourth Sunday of the month from 9am-2pm at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22Charles St, Pialba.

Everyone is welcome to attend this event, however, all healers are volunteers and ask for a fair donation to cover operating costs.

For more information, phone Jan on 41294403.

Swimming club

JOIN the members of Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club from 9am at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, 202-204 Boundary Rd, Torquay, for an hour of training.

All swimming abilities welcome. Must be 18 years or over. Costs $4 plus club membership.

For information, phone Paula on 0417189229.

Cafe church

RIVER Heads Hall at 9.30am.

Everyone welcome, very relaxed. Inquiries, phone Sue 0448609899.

Koala markets

HELD on the second and fourth Sunday of the month at 9-11 Kruger Crt, Urangan, from 6am-noon.

Items on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams.

For more information, phone 0412689863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.

MONDAY, MAY 27

Hervey Bay VIEW Club meeting

JOIN the club (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) for their May Social on May 27 with a bowls day at the Urangan Bowls Club, Dayman St, Urangan.

Members are reminded that they are required to wear regulated bowl's shoes otherwise socks or bare feet on the bowling green.

The bowling will be followed by a lovely morning tea at the bowl's club.

VIEW Club provides wonderful friendship and bonding for all our members. For information, phone Bev on 0404 096 519.

Indoor bowls

MEET new people and enjoy a game of indoor bowls each week from 9am at the Sporties Club, 6/10 Pier St, Urangan.

For cost and information, phone Elizabeth on 0455034488 or Jeff on 41247667.

Group craft

JOIN the ladies from Queensland Country Women's Association Point Vernon/ Pialba branch each week for a morning of craft.

Held from 9am-noon at 7Torquay Rd, Pialba. Cost $2, which includes morning tea.

English for migrants

JOIN this free class where volunteer tutors teach at your level. Meet new friends and progress your English skills from 9am at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

For information, phone Farzina 41943000.

Men's Shed

MEN of all ages and backgrounds are invited to have a chat or participate in one of the many projects running at Hervey Bay Men's Shed each Monday, Wednesday or Thursday from 8am at 28 Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah.

For information, phone 43253471.

Zumba

JOIN Cheryl for ZClub Dance Fitness Zumba at 9.30am at Memorial Hall, 5 Main St, Pialba.

Fitness the fun, friendly way. Beginners welcome.

Inquiries, 0416169915.

Older Men Unlimited

OLDER Men Unlimited meets on the fourth Monday of each month from 10am at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22Charles St, Pialba.

Join for morning tea, listen to a guest speaker and have a chat with other members.

For information, phone Ross on 41940172.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Indoor bowls - Beginners welcome, 8.30-11am, 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, which includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Craft group - Mostly knitting and crocheting but other ideas welcome, 8.30-11.30am, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes coffee/tea and a biscuit.

Cards - 500, beginners welcome, 8.40-11.45am, 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Tai Chi - Beginners to advanced welcome, 2-3.30pm, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

PVA monthly meeting

ENJOY a morning of friendship, support and information from the members of Partners of Veterans Association of Australia - Queensland Branch.

The Fraser Coast Support Group of PVA meets on the third Monday of each month, alternating between Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

This month meet at 10am at Maryborough RSL, 163-175 Lennox St, Maryborough.

New members are always welcome to join.

For information, phone Alison 41224468, 0417728260 or PVA on 1300553835.

Speak Easy

Toastmasters Club

LEARN how to be a leader and speak with confidence by joining the Speak Easy Hervey Bay Toastmasters Club each week from noon at Masonic Lodge, 37 Watson St, Pialba.

For information, visit speakeasyherveybay. toastmastersclubs.org.au or phone Joy on 41255489.

Gem and Mineral Club

LEARN how to cut and polish semi-precious stones, facet and silver metal fabrication Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8.30am-noon and Mondays from 5.30-9pm.

The club is at Hillyard Lane (off Zephyr St), Scarness.

For more information, phone 0411580465.

Fraser Coast Chorus

JOIN the ladies of Fraser Coast Chorus each week from 6-8.30pm to sing all genres of music.

The ladies are looking for new members to join the group, which performs across the region. Reading music is not essential.

For information, phone Angie on 0467963778.

Badminton

HERVEY Bay PCYC offers badminton each Monday and Thursday from 8.30-11am at 9O'Rourke St, Pialba.

The group is mixed, all ages and skills, and plays on three indoor courts.

Cost is $7. For information, phone Geoff on 41245737.

Hawaiian hula dance

JOIN Leandra for a Hawaiian hula dance class each week at 7pm at Ocean Tree Yoga Studio, 414A Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

Sessions cost $15.

For more information, phone 0418404166 or email aloha ohanacontact@gmail.com.

Seniors' support service

THE Seniors Legal and Support Service is a community service providing free legal advice and support for seniors 60 years and older who are experiencing or are at risk of elder abuse, mistreatment or financial exploitation.

For information, phone 41246863 or visit Shop 6, 16Torquay Rd, Pialba, Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm.

Hawaiian singing and ukulele

COME and learn songs in Hawaiian and English. Attendees can sing or bring their ukulele.

Classes are held each week at 12.30pm at the Sportsmen's Club, 6-10 Pier St, Urangan.

Cost is $5. Phone Leandra on 0418404166.

Morning craft group

JOIN the Fraser Coast Artslink Craft Group from 9am-noon at the Arts and Craft Hall, 187Bideford St, Wondunna.

Share ideas, patterns and knowledge. Everyone is welcome. Cost is $2.

For information, phone Josie on 0408827917.

A-Cappella Bay Singers

JOIN the A-Cappella Barbershop ladies' rehearsal every Monday at Hervey Bay RSL, Lakes Room, Level 2, 11Torquay Rd, Pialba at 6.45pm.

For information, email membership@herveybay acappellabaysingers.org.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

Form assist

NEED help completing or filling in forms?

Help is available at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, each Tuesday morning. Phone 41255499 to book an appointment.

Combined Probus club meeting

JOIN the members from Fraser Coast-Hervey Bay Combined Probus at 10am on the third Tuesday of the month in the Fraser Room at Hervey Bay Boat Club, Buccaneer Dr, Urangan.

Enjoy lunch at the Boat Club's restaurant following the meeting.

Visitors are most welcome.

Play euchre

ENJOY a game of euchre from 12.45pm at Kondari Hotel, 49-63 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

For more information, phone Garry on 0407371342.

Learn euchre

LEARN to play euchre or update your skills each week from 12.30pm at Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba.

Cost is $4. For more information, phone Pauline on 0407461408.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Coffee n chat - First Tuesday of each month, 28Totness St, Torquay. Meet a friendly group of people, cost is $2 a session, includes tea/coffee and bring a small plate of food.

Table tennis - Social game, six tables available, all levels, held from 1-4pm, 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Reiki and body talk - Half-hour session by appointment only, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 for club members, $8 non-members.

Christian meditation

RELAX and unwind during this free ecumenical meditation class held each Tuesday from 8.20-9.20am at St John's Anglican Church, Doolong Rd, Wondunna.

Phone Sylvia 0498264254.

Share discussion

JOIN the Kookaburras Share Discussion Group, a group for investors who are interested in the share market, on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 10am at Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba.

Zumba Super Gold

JOIN Dee for a Zumba SuperGold class from 9.30am at Sugar Coast Village, 208-218Elizabeth St, Urangan.

Beginner steps, great for over-50s. Visitors welcome. Costs $5.

Phone 0401866077.

QCWA social handicraft

JOIN the ladies from QCWA Urangan at their weekly handicraft morning held from 9am at the QCWA Progress Hall, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan. Morning tea provided.

For more information, phone Cae on 41289932.

DIY divorce workshop

FREE information sessions on divorce, run by a solicitor, are held monthly in Hervey Bay from 10.30am.

Bookings are essential. Phone 41255499.

Meditation class

UNWIND from your busy life at meditation classes every Tuesday at 10am at Hervey Bay APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

For information, phone 41248532.

Costs $3.

Breast Cancer Support Group

JOIN this lovely group of ladies for their monthly meeting at BJ's Bistro, The Sporties Club in Urangan from 11.30am. Phone Ellen on 41252086 for more information.

Parkinson's Support Group meeting

THE meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 10am at Tavistock Centre Torbay Retirement Village, Tavistock St, Torquay. Guest speaker will be an exercise physiologist who will discuss the importance of having a regular exercise program if you have Parkinson's and details of the revamped weekly Parkinson's exercise class held at Physikal Physiotherapy.

This class is also suitable for people with arthritis and other skeletal/muscular conditions and our support group subsidises our members who attend these classes. If you have Parkinson's disease, are a carer or family member of someone with Parkinson's please come along and meet some friendly people who can travel with you on your journey with this insidious disease. Contact Jaimie 4124 4104 or 0418 783 019.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

Form assist

NEED help completing or filling in forms? Help is available at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, each Tuesday morning.

Phone 41255499 to book an appointment.

Over-50s Tenpin Bowling

JOIN the Hervey Bay Vets for a game of tenpin bowling each week from 12.30pm at Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl, 60-62 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

For more information, phone 41940894.

Zumba

JOIN Cheryl for ZClub Dance Fitness Zumba at 9.30am at Memorial Hall, 5 Main St, Pialba.

Fitness the fun, friendly way. Beginners welcome. Inquiries, phone 0416169915.

Hervey Bay Photography Club

BEGINNERS to international standard photographers are welcome to join the Hervey Bay Photography Club. Learn how to capture better images. The club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Hervey Bay Bridge Club, cnr of Pine and Cypress St, Torquay, from 6.30pm.

Phone John on 4124 6002 or visit herveybayphoto graphyclub.org.

Slow craft

JOIN the modern "slow craft" movement while learning the traditional crafts of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting, knitting and crocheting.

The Hervey Bay Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists meet at Old Schoolhouse, Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah, every Wednesday at 9am. New members always welcome.

For details, phone 0457366738.

COMING EVENTS

Soiree for the ladies

STAR of the Sea Catholic Primary School P and F Association is set to host a Sunset Soiree at Enzo's on the Beach on June 8.

The ladies-only event will include an evening of dance and music by Phil Morgan from 3pm to 9pm.

A drink on arrival and tapas is included in the ticket price of $50.

Tickets can be bought via the school's QKR app or at the office.

RSL Women's Auxiliary Tombola

THE RSL Women's Auxiliary will host a tombola on June 25 at the Hervey Bay RSL in Hervey House, from 9.30am.

There will be about 300 prizes on offer. Free entry and lucky door prize.

The auxiliary would also like to thank the Fraser Coast Community for supporting the Commemorative Crosses project on Anzac Day. About 330 crosses were placed in Freedom Park on the day.

Variety Concert for Rural Aid

ON SATURDAY, June 1, Hervey Bay Community Help Group will host a concert starring Tamworth award winner Phoebe Jay, supported by local performers. The event will be held at the Senior Citizen's Hall at 32 Totness St. Doors open at 9am and the concert starts at 9.30am.

There is a lucky door prize with morning tea is included in the ticket price of $10. All funds raised go to Rural Aid that has programs helping to prevent suicide in the farming community. The Senior Citizens have donated the use of their hall, the performers are donating their talent and time.