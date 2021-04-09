WHAT’S ON: Pancakes, bands, art sessions, swap meet
Despite not being as long as last week’s break, and less likelihood of as much chocolate, there are still some great things you can do this weekend.
Saturday, April 10
Aussie Medium Simon Hay
Simon Hay, a psychic medium, medical intuitive and healer will be holding an event where he will show a demonstration of psychic medium readings and healing. He will share “messages and accurate information from spirit”, with some audience members receiving personalised readings.
Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre
22 Charles Street, Pialba, Queensland 4655
When: 7pm to 9pm
Cost: $45, get tickets here
Pancake Family Day
Classic and deluxe pancake dishes with milkshakes are just some of the things on offer at Arkarra Gardens Cafe on Saturday. Bring the whole family along as a wide-range of options from savoury to super sweet are on offer.
Where: Arkarra Gardens Cafe
28-34 Panorama Drive, Dundowran Beach, Queensland 4655
When: 9.30am to 2.30pm
Cost: No pre-booking cost
Band Bad Attitude
Grab a beer with some mates and head down to The Beach House, where the “high-energy” Classic Rock cover band Bad Attitude will be playing some tunes.
Where: The Beach House Hotel
344 Esplanade, Scarness, Queensland 4655
When: 9pm
Cost: Free
AFL Hervey Bay Bombers, Grand Opening and Presidents Lunch
Members, sponsors and fans are all welcome, with free drinks on arrival and samples from Matso’s Brewery’s. The event will include a sit down lunch with three AFL icons as guest speakers.
Where: Hervey Bay Bombers Clubhouse
20-22 Raward Road, Wondunna, Queensland 4655
When: 11.30am to 9pm
Cost: $65, get tickets here
Splosh Session
No need for experience at this event, as a tutor guides you through, helping you create your own masterpiece! And, the welcome drink upon arrival with glassware provided for your BYO afterwards, it’s bound to help get your creative flare going. There will also be unlimited soft drinks, juice and chilled water with gourmet food platters including a selection of cheeses, fruits, pickles, dips, fresh veggies and breads. All painting needs will be supplied, too.
Where: Lewis Gallery
9/17 Liuzzi Street, Pialba, Queensland 4655
When: 7pm to 9.30pm
Cost: $60, get tickets here
Sunday, April 11
Tarot Readings
If you’ve been wanting to get a tarot reading – an ancient divination tool believed to offer insight into energy impacting personal situations – here’s your chance. The reader, Susie Nawaitodre, has been in the industry for over 20 years, suggesting the reading offers “time to reflect on you”.
Where: Lewis Gallery
9/17 Liuzzi Street, Pialba, Queensland 4655
When: 8.30am to 5.30pm
Cost: $60, get tickets here
Tap Dance for Seniors
Join your friends and get your tap on! Whether for exercise, fun or fitness, age doesn’t mean you have to stop dancing.
Where: CWA Hall
19 Pulgul Street, Urangan, Queensland 4655
When: 6.30pm
Cost: $5
All weekend
Underwater Craft Village, Mini Aquarium
Bring your kids to create their very own underwater world at this craft workshop. Using Clever Clay they will sculpt their own sea creature to add to the underwater scene.
Where: Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre (Centre Court, near Jamaica Blue and JB Hi-Fi)
6 Central Avenue, Pialba, Queensland 4655
When: Daily session times at 10am, 10.30am, 11am, 11.30am, 12pm, 12.30pm, 1pm and 1.30pm
Cost: Free
Maryborough Swap Meet
A market like no other, with second-hand goods, car parks, antiques and collectibles. The Swap Meet will also have rides and a static car display.
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park
Bruce Highway, Maryborough, Queensland 4650
When: Saturday 6am to 4pm, Sunday 6am to 10am
Cost: $5 entry