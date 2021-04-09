WHAT’S ON: Pancakes, bands, art sessions, swap meet

Even though it follows the long weekend break associated with way too much chocolate and children smiling, there’s still plenty of great things you can do this weekend.

Saturday, April 10

Aussie Medium Simon Hay

Simon Hay, a psychic medium, medical intuitive and healer will be holding an event where he will show a demonstration of psychic medium readings and healing. He will share “messages and accurate information from spirit”, with some audience members receiving personalised readings.

Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre

22 Charles Street, Pialba, Queensland 4655

When: 7pm to 9pm

Cost: $45, get tickets here

Pancake Family Day

Classic and deluxe pancake dishes with milkshakes are just some of the things on offer at Arkarra Gardens Cafe on Saturday. Bring the whole family along as a wide-range of options from savoury to super sweet are on offer.

Where: Arkarra Gardens Cafe

28-34 Panorama Drive, Dundowran Beach, Queensland 4655

When: 9.30am to 2.30pm

Cost: No pre-booking cost

Band Bad Attitude

Grab a beer with some mates and head down to The Beach House, where the “high-energy” Classic Rock cover band Bad Attitude will be playing some tunes.

Where: The Beach House Hotel

344 Esplanade, Scarness, Queensland 4655

When: 9pm

Cost: Free

AFL Hervey Bay Bombers, Grand Opening and Presidents Lunch

Members, sponsors and fans are all welcome, with free drinks on arrival and samples from Matso’s Brewery’s. The event will include a sit down lunch with three AFL icons as guest speakers.

Where: Hervey Bay Bombers Clubhouse

20-22 Raward Road, Wondunna, Queensland 4655

When: 11.30am to 9pm

Cost: $65, get tickets here

Splosh Session

No need for experience at this event, as a tutor guides you through, helping you create your own masterpiece! And, the welcome drink upon arrival with glassware provided for your BYO afterwards, it’s bound to help get your creative flare going. There will also be unlimited soft drinks, juice and chilled water with gourmet food platters including a selection of cheeses, fruits, pickles, dips, fresh veggies and breads. All painting needs will be supplied, too.

Where: Lewis Gallery

9/17 Liuzzi Street, Pialba, Queensland 4655

When: 7pm to 9.30pm

Cost: $60, get tickets here

Sunday, April 11

Tarot Readings

If you’ve been wanting to get a tarot reading – an ancient divination tool believed to offer insight into energy impacting personal situations – here’s your chance. The reader, Susie Nawaitodre, has been in the industry for over 20 years, suggesting the reading offers “time to reflect on you”.

Where: Lewis Gallery

9/17 Liuzzi Street, Pialba, Queensland 4655

When: 8.30am to 5.30pm

Cost: $60, get tickets here

Tap Dance for Seniors

Join your friends and get your tap on! Whether for exercise, fun or fitness, age doesn’t mean you have to stop dancing.

Where: CWA Hall

19 Pulgul Street, Urangan, Queensland 4655

When: 6.30pm

Cost: $5

Age should never stop you from doing the things you love, or want to do for fun! Picture: Facebook/Tap Dance for Fun Hervey Bay

All weekend

Underwater Craft Village, Mini Aquarium

Bring your kids to create their very own underwater world at this craft workshop. Using Clever Clay they will sculpt their own sea creature to add to the underwater scene.

Where: Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre (Centre Court, near Jamaica Blue and JB Hi-Fi)

6 Central Avenue, Pialba, Queensland 4655

When: Daily session times at 10am, 10.30am, 11am, 11.30am, 12pm, 12.30pm, 1pm and 1.30pm

Cost: Free

Maryborough Swap Meet

A market like no other, with second-hand goods, car parks, antiques and collectibles. The Swap Meet will also have rides and a static car display.

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park

Bruce Highway, Maryborough, Queensland 4650

When: Saturday 6am to 4pm, Sunday 6am to 10am

Cost: $5 entry