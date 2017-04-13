29°
Community

What's on: Plenty of family fun on Coast for long weekend

13th Apr 2017 10:35 AM
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BURRUM HEADS EASTER FISHING CLASSIC

When: Friday to Sunday

Where: Lions Park, Burrum Heads

What: With thousands of dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs, the classic has become a top-five event on the Wide Bay and Fraser Coast region's calendar.

There will be plenty of raffle prizes, food and drinks and a special addition to this year's classic will see budding anglers learn from the best in a fishing clinic.

The youngsters will learn how to cast a line, identify a crab, practical sessions and quiz and yabby pumping.

There will be random draws for event entrants as well as the Eski Wheel that anyone can buy a ticket in each afternoon on the Saturday and Sunday. The classic will start at 7am on Good Friday and will run until Sunday at Lions Park in Burrum Heads.

Cost: Entry is $25 for seniors, juniors $5.

TOOGOOM FAIR

When: Tomorrow, 8am to 1pm.

Where: Toogoom Community Hall, Toogoom Rd, Toogoom.

What: Enjoy an Easter parade and egg hunt, egg and spoon races, kids craft and activities and market stalls.

Cost: Free.

CARS CAMP-OUT

When: Friday to Monday, 9am to 2pm daily.

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds, Bruce Hwy, Maryborough.

What: Drive your hot rod, custom or classic car to the Heritage City for a weekend of camping, activities and entertainment at the Northcoast Camp-out and Show and Shine.

Show and Shine and Pin-up Competition is open to the public on Sunday, April 16. Visit www.conroddersherveybay. org.au for registration forms for the camp-out.

Cost: $5 adults, free for under 16s.

POONA FISHING COMP

When: Friday to Sunday.

Where: Poona Centenary Hall, or boat ramp at the end of Owen Cox St.

What: The weekend starts in Poona on the Saturday with the markets on Saturday morning, bacon and egg muffins will be on sale behind the community hall. Some hot rod/custom cars will be on show, mullet throwing, Easter egg hunt, hot food, lots of raffles, an auction and the bar will be open. Sunday afternoon has prize presentations, live music, hot food and the bar will be open.

Cost: $20 seniors, $5 kids aged 13 and under.

EASTER REGATTA

When: Friday from 2pm through to Sunday at 6pm.

Where: Scarness foreshore, opposite Bay Apartments.

What: Watch as about 50 boats sail Hervey Bay waters for the Maryborough Sailing Club's Easter Regatta.

Cost: Free to watch.

EASTER PARTY IN SCARNESS

When: Saturday, 10am to 2pm.

Where: Scarness stage area, The Esplanade.

What: The Fraser Coast Artslink will present their annual Easter Party in Scarness Park.

There will be a visit from the Easter Bunny, dancing, music, face painting and rides.

There will be free Easter crafts and a foam canon on the beach. The Easter bonnet parade is open to all ages.

Cost: Free.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  easter long weekend fcwhatson things to do whatson

No jail time for woman who used dead man's bank card

No jail time for woman who used dead man's bank card

Shannon Rosina Tubb will not spend a day behind bars for her involvement in using a dead man’s bank card to buy a mobile phone and other items.

Where to grab fish and chips on Fraser Coast this Easter

Plate of Delicious Fried calamari with Seafood pasta

Maddigan's Seafood on the Esplanade have been under the pump.

Easter church services on the Fraser Coast

Church services are being held around the region this long weekend.

We have a list of 10 church services in the region.

Fraser Coast radio station plays M'boro singer's song

Lou Parker's song The Ward is rocketing up Triple J's Unearthed charts.

A local radio station has played a song by a Maryborough singer.

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

Mr Bunny hops into hospital to give kids a special surprise

WHAT A SURPRISE: Evie Oswin had a special visitor say hello during her stay at Hervey Bay Hospital.

He came into the pediatrics ward.

Easter church services on the Fraser Coast

Church services are being held around the region this long weekend.

We have a list of 10 church services in the region.

What's on: Plenty of family fun on Coast for long weekend

Fraser Coast Chronicle

From fishing competitions to fairs and parties, there is lots on.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Even Oprah Winfrey feels intimidated sometimes

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

GREAT VALUE DOESN'T LAST LONG Dress Circle Address in the Pines 3 Large Bedrooms + Study Large and Light Modern kitchen Double Lock Up Garage Internal Access Act...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!