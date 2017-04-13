What's on: Plenty of family fun on Coast for long weekend

BURRUM HEADS EASTER FISHING CLASSIC

When: Friday to Sunday

Where: Lions Park, Burrum Heads

What: With thousands of dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs, the classic has become a top-five event on the Wide Bay and Fraser Coast region's calendar.

There will be plenty of raffle prizes, food and drinks and a special addition to this year's classic will see budding anglers learn from the best in a fishing clinic.

The youngsters will learn how to cast a line, identify a crab, practical sessions and quiz and yabby pumping.

There will be random draws for event entrants as well as the Eski Wheel that anyone can buy a ticket in each afternoon on the Saturday and Sunday. The classic will start at 7am on Good Friday and will run until Sunday at Lions Park in Burrum Heads.

Cost: Entry is $25 for seniors, juniors $5.

TOOGOOM FAIR

When: Tomorrow, 8am to 1pm.

Where: Toogoom Community Hall, Toogoom Rd, Toogoom.

What: Enjoy an Easter parade and egg hunt, egg and spoon races, kids craft and activities and market stalls.

Cost: Free.

CARS CAMP-OUT

When: Friday to Monday, 9am to 2pm daily.

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds, Bruce Hwy, Maryborough.

What: Drive your hot rod, custom or classic car to the Heritage City for a weekend of camping, activities and entertainment at the Northcoast Camp-out and Show and Shine.

Show and Shine and Pin-up Competition is open to the public on Sunday, April 16. Visit www.conroddersherveybay. org.au for registration forms for the camp-out.

Cost: $5 adults, free for under 16s.

POONA FISHING COMP

When: Friday to Sunday.

Where: Poona Centenary Hall, or boat ramp at the end of Owen Cox St.

What: The weekend starts in Poona on the Saturday with the markets on Saturday morning, bacon and egg muffins will be on sale behind the community hall. Some hot rod/custom cars will be on show, mullet throwing, Easter egg hunt, hot food, lots of raffles, an auction and the bar will be open. Sunday afternoon has prize presentations, live music, hot food and the bar will be open.

Cost: $20 seniors, $5 kids aged 13 and under.

EASTER REGATTA

When: Friday from 2pm through to Sunday at 6pm.

Where: Scarness foreshore, opposite Bay Apartments.

What: Watch as about 50 boats sail Hervey Bay waters for the Maryborough Sailing Club's Easter Regatta.

Cost: Free to watch.

EASTER PARTY IN SCARNESS

When: Saturday, 10am to 2pm.

Where: Scarness stage area, The Esplanade.

What: The Fraser Coast Artslink will present their annual Easter Party in Scarness Park.

There will be a visit from the Easter Bunny, dancing, music, face painting and rides.

There will be free Easter crafts and a foam canon on the beach. The Easter bonnet parade is open to all ages.

Cost: Free.