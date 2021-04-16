WHAT’S ON: Plenty to see and do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

The Hervey Bay Wedding and Events Expo is on this weekend.

There’s plenty to see and do on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

From wedding expos, markets, sports matches and new events there’s something for everyone this weekend across the region.

SATURDAY APRIL 17

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 58th gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

More information here.

Wide Bay Premier League

What: Round 15 of the Wide Bay Premier League continues in Maryborough.

Granville FC takes on Sunbury Blues FC at Canning Park and Doon Villa FC takes on SC Corinthians at Villa Park

Where: Granville vs. Sunbury at Canning Park, Banana St, Granville, Doon Villa vs. SC Corinthians at Villa Park, Gilbert St Maryborough.

When: Both matches start at 6pm

Cost: Free entry

SUNDAY APRIL 18

Nikenbah Markets

What: Travel to Nikenbah for a family and pet friendly market where you can buy fruit, vegetables plants, clothing, gifts and handmade items while enjoying live music and fresh food.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah

When: 6am to 12pm

Cost: Free entry

Bush To Bay Markets

What: Support Australian made goods at the Bush To Bay Markets, the Fraser Coast’s newest markets. From art, craft, jewellery and other items, there’s sure to be something for everyone at the markets.

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park, 23349 Bruce Hwy, Maryborough West

When: 9am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Hervey Bay Wedding and Events Expo

What: Need some inspiration for your wedding? Head to the Hervey Bay Wedding and Events Expo to see how you can make your special day the best and most beautiful it can be.

Where: Beach House Hotel, Scarness

When: 11am to 4pm

Cost: Tickets $10

Tickets can be purchased here.