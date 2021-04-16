WHAT’S ON: Plenty to see and do on the Fraser Coast this weekend
There’s plenty to see and do on the Fraser Coast this weekend.
From wedding expos, markets, sports matches and new events there’s something for everyone this weekend across the region.
SATURDAY APRIL 17
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Susan River Gel Ball Open Day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 58th gel ball skirmish open days.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
More information here.
Wide Bay Premier League
What: Round 15 of the Wide Bay Premier League continues in Maryborough.
Granville FC takes on Sunbury Blues FC at Canning Park and Doon Villa FC takes on SC Corinthians at Villa Park
Where: Granville vs. Sunbury at Canning Park, Banana St, Granville, Doon Villa vs. SC Corinthians at Villa Park, Gilbert St Maryborough.
When: Both matches start at 6pm
Cost: Free entry
SUNDAY APRIL 18
Nikenbah Markets
What: Travel to Nikenbah for a family and pet friendly market where you can buy fruit, vegetables plants, clothing, gifts and handmade items while enjoying live music and fresh food.
Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah
When: 6am to 12pm
Cost: Free entry
Bush To Bay Markets
What: Support Australian made goods at the Bush To Bay Markets, the Fraser Coast’s newest markets. From art, craft, jewellery and other items, there’s sure to be something for everyone at the markets.
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park, 23349 Bruce Hwy, Maryborough West
When: 9am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Hervey Bay Wedding and Events Expo
What: Need some inspiration for your wedding? Head to the Hervey Bay Wedding and Events Expo to see how you can make your special day the best and most beautiful it can be.
Where: Beach House Hotel, Scarness
When: 11am to 4pm
Cost: Tickets $10
Tickets can be purchased here.