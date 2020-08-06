Menu
Fraser Coast Expo – Colin Bridge in a Newlands Tourister.
WHAT’S ON: Popular Coast expo is back

Carlie Walker
6th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
A MAJOR exhibition getting underway in Maryborough will appeal to anyone who likes an adventure.

Last month, Tourism Events Queensland launched a major new campaign to drive intrastate tourism and the Fraser Coast Expo is a major showcase of the latest and greatest in camper trailers, caravans, 4x4s - everything you'll need to get your Queensland holiday adventure started.

The event will be held from August 14 to 16 at Maryborough Showgrounds.

The Good to Go campaign, which aims to inspire Queenslanders to explore the very best of their own backyard, has wide appeal to all Queenslanders and this event will whet the appetite at a time when people want to travel and have fun but know that interstate and overseas travel is just too risky.

Tourism Events Queensland has also partnered with several retail distribution partners to provide significant offers. Queensland musicians Busby Marou, who provided the soundtrack to Queensland's incredibly successful Beautiful One Day, Perfect The Next relaunch, make their return to support tourism across the state and will feature in and provide the soundtrack for the Good to Go campaign.

A core message of the campaign is built on the premise that Queensland's tourism industry is open, ready to welcome visitors and is following COVID Safe practices.

For event information go to www.frasercoastexpo.com.au for the Fraser Coast and Wide Bay event.

