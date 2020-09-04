Menu
Sunrise over Urangan Pier.
What’s on radar as wild weather warnings swirl across nation

Christian Berechree
4th Sep 2020 12:35 PM | Updated: 5th Sep 2020 3:00 AM
AS WILD weather warnings swirl for the nation, the weekend's forecast looks bright on the Fraser Coast.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state premiers were briefed on the risk of an intense La Nina weather pattern emerging at today's national cabinet.

La Nina is the weather pattern that delivered Cyclone Yasi to Queensland in 2011, one of the strongest to ever hit Australia bringing peak wind gusts estimated at 285 kilometres per hour.

The wet conditions it brings also increases the likelihood of an outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases such as Ross River virus, which is spread by the bite of infected female mosquitoes.

If there is any dangerous weather on its way to the Fraser Coast, however, it won't be this weekend.

Hervey Bay can expect warm days tomorrow and Sunday, with a high of 24 degrees on Saturday and 25 on Sunday.

Temperatures will only drop as low as 13 on both days, with a 50 per cent chance of rain on Sunday, according to WeatherZone.

Maryborough will be even warmer, predicted to reach a peak of 27 degrees tomorrow and 26 on Sunday.

There a 50 per cent chance of rain for the Heritage City on Sunday.

