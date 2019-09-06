WHAT'S ON: Convoy, Riverfest part of exciting weekend

RIVER Heads is well-known to Fraser Coast residents and visitors as the gateway to Fraser Island.



But for the people who live there, it's so much more.



River Heads Progress Association president Billie Rustin said locals described it as "an old-fashioned community" where neighbours didn't hesitate to lend a hand.



Add to that the picturesque waterways and ecology, plus the talents of residents, Ms Rustin said there was no better reason to celebrate.



The eighth annual RiverFest will be staged by about 50 volunteers in and around the community centre today, with a crowd of thousands expected to attend.



The River Heads and Booral Rural Fire Brigades will also add some heat to the event, with some fiery demonstrations.



"They will actually be setting fire to a makeshift household room and showing everyone how they put it out and how they handle things.



"There will be two sessions of that... it should be very interesting," Ms Rustin said.



Outside of the hall there will be about 40 market stalls.



Inside the hall will be displays by local artisans including wood-turning, felting, card-making, jewellery-making, spinning and weaving.



A buccaneers' dinner dance will also be held in the evening, with raffles and live music from Back Road.



Tickets are $25 for a two-course meal.



RiverFest will run from 8am to 2pm at the River Heads Community Centre.



The dinner dance starts at 5.30pm.



Phone Ms Rustin on 0499 992 442 to book.



The event is sponsored by the Hervey Bay RSL.



SATURDAY

Scooter/Wheelchair Convoy

When: Registration from 8am, convoy leaves 9.30am

Where: Scarness Park, Esplanade

What: Help break an Australian record by riding your mobility scooter or wheelchair down the Esplanade. The convoy will travel to the all-abilities playground then back to Scarness Park for a celebration.

Cost: Free entry

Torbanlea School Fete

When: 10am-2pm

Where: Torbanlea State School

What: Jam-packed with activities for kids, this school fete will also have a bake sale, raffles and plenty of stalls to browse.

Cost: Free entry

Car Show

When: From 8am

Where: Repco Hervey Bay

What: Hosted by the Conrodders Hot Rod & Customs Hervey Bay Inc, this car show raises funds for the Conrodders Easter Campout next year.

Cost: Free entry

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Bauple Nut Bash

When: Noon-8pm

Where: Bauple Recreation Grounds

What: Enjoy a nut-cracking competition, pinata smashing, fairytale costume competition and plenty of live entertainment at the regional town of Bauple.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Teddy Bear's Picnic

When: 10am-noon

Where: Condy Park Kindergarten

What: A family fun day full of children's activities, stalls, entertainment and rides. This is Condy Park Kindergarten's annual fundraising community event.

Cost: Free entry

Guy McLean Horsemanship Spectacular

When: Gates open 12.30pm for a 2pm start

Where: Susan River Homestead

What: Renowned horseman Guy McLean will show off his signature riding talents in a special show.

Cost: Adults $35, children $25.

ALL WEEKEND

Skyline in Hervey Bay

When: From 10am

Where: Between Pialba's all-abilities and adventure playgrounds on the Esplanade

What: Get a bird's eye view of the Fraser Coast from Australia's largest transportable ferris wheel.

Cost: Adults $10, seniors $8, gondola (holds six) $30

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - phone 41285100.

Cost: Free