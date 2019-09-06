WHAT'S ON: Convoy, Riverfest part of exciting weekend
RIVER Heads is well-known to Fraser Coast residents and visitors as the gateway to Fraser Island.
But for the people who live there, it's so much more.
River Heads Progress Association president Billie Rustin said locals described it as "an old-fashioned community" where neighbours didn't hesitate to lend a hand.
Add to that the picturesque waterways and ecology, plus the talents of residents, Ms Rustin said there was no better reason to celebrate.
The eighth annual RiverFest will be staged by about 50 volunteers in and around the community centre today, with a crowd of thousands expected to attend.
The River Heads and Booral Rural Fire Brigades will also add some heat to the event, with some fiery demonstrations.
"They will actually be setting fire to a makeshift household room and showing everyone how they put it out and how they handle things.
"There will be two sessions of that... it should be very interesting," Ms Rustin said.
Outside of the hall there will be about 40 market stalls.
Inside the hall will be displays by local artisans including wood-turning, felting, card-making, jewellery-making, spinning and weaving.
A buccaneers' dinner dance will also be held in the evening, with raffles and live music from Back Road.
Tickets are $25 for a two-course meal.
RiverFest will run from 8am to 2pm at the River Heads Community Centre.
The dinner dance starts at 5.30pm.
Phone Ms Rustin on 0499 992 442 to book.
The event is sponsored by the Hervey Bay RSL.
SATURDAY
Scooter/Wheelchair Convoy
When: Registration from 8am, convoy leaves 9.30am
Where: Scarness Park, Esplanade
What: Help break an Australian record by riding your mobility scooter or wheelchair down the Esplanade. The convoy will travel to the all-abilities playground then back to Scarness Park for a celebration.
Cost: Free entry
Torbanlea School Fete
When: 10am-2pm
Where: Torbanlea State School
What: Jam-packed with activities for kids, this school fete will also have a bake sale, raffles and plenty of stalls to browse.
Cost: Free entry
Car Show
When: From 8am
Where: Repco Hervey Bay
What: Hosted by the Conrodders Hot Rod & Customs Hervey Bay Inc, this car show raises funds for the Conrodders Easter Campout next year.
Cost: Free entry
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Bauple Nut Bash
When: Noon-8pm
Where: Bauple Recreation Grounds
What: Enjoy a nut-cracking competition, pinata smashing, fairytale costume competition and plenty of live entertainment at the regional town of Bauple.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Teddy Bear's Picnic
When: 10am-noon
Where: Condy Park Kindergarten
What: A family fun day full of children's activities, stalls, entertainment and rides. This is Condy Park Kindergarten's annual fundraising community event.
Cost: Free entry
Guy McLean Horsemanship Spectacular
When: Gates open 12.30pm for a 2pm start
Where: Susan River Homestead
What: Renowned horseman Guy McLean will show off his signature riding talents in a special show.
Cost: Adults $35, children $25.
ALL WEEKEND
Skyline in Hervey Bay
When: From 10am
Where: Between Pialba's all-abilities and adventure playgrounds on the Esplanade
What: Get a bird's eye view of the Fraser Coast from Australia's largest transportable ferris wheel.
Cost: Adults $10, seniors $8, gondola (holds six) $30
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - phone 41285100.
Cost: Free