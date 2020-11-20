WHAT’S ON: Speedway, Christmas market, fireworks and more

Saturday, November 21

Howard Christmas Twilight Markets & fireworks display

What: A night of family fun. Close up magic displays, alpacas, Santa and his elves distributing small gifts to children. The dinosaurs will be making an appearance in a special petting zoo. Live music with Phoebe Jay, market stalls, canteen, drinks stall and sausage sizzle operating. Evening concludes with a wonderful Fireworks display.

Social distancing rules apply and absolutely no alcohol permitted.

Where: Steley St, Howard

When: 4pm-8pm

Cost: There will be subsidised activities for children (activity will be $2 per child per activity)

which includes but not limited to jumping castle, laser skirmish, balloons and face painting.

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Maryborough Speedway

What: Sedan Showdown. Don’t miss the Super Sedans in action.

Where: Maryborough Speedway

When: Track opens at 11am and racing starts at 4pm.

Cost: Adults $25, Pensioners with ID $20, Students with ID $20, Children under 12 enter for free.

Free Guided Maryborough Heritage Walk tour

What: Discover a fascinating city and its colourful past. Your informative guide will help you uncover the city’s unique character highlighting historic sites and buildings on your 90 minute, easy pace tour.

We recommend comfortable footwear and clothing, water bottle, sun-safe hat and sunscreen.

Where: Departs Maryborough City Hall, Kent St

When: 9-10.30am

Cost: Free

Contact: Bookings are essential. Phone 1800 214 789 or email portside@frasercoast.qld.gov.au