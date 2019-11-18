CLIMATE CHANGE: Star marine biologist to host talk

TOP TALK: Jodi Salmond from Reef Check will be heading to Hervey Bay to take part in the Brilliant Women talks series tomorrow.

A MARINE biologist from Reef Check Australia is heading to Hervey Bay tomorrow with not only a wealth of knowledge but a burning desire to do more.

Jodi Salmond, acting general manager for Reef Check Australia, will host a Brilliant Women Talk series at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, hosted by Gold Star events.

Ms Salmond said the organisation is well-known as an innovative citizen science focused charity dedicated to educating and empowering community volunteers to better understand, appreciate and protect oceans and marine environments.

Recently, Jodi was picked as one of 80 women scientists from around the world to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime year-long professional development scheme called Homeward Bound; a transformational leadership initiative for women with a background in STEMM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics, medicine), from around the world.

A passionate marine researcher, under the water, she trains divers in global reef health monitoring protocols; above it, she engages the community through hands on research, education, and personal development to encourage everyone to become the best versions of themselves and to look after the planet.

Jodi's year-long training starts this month, culminating in a three-week expedition to Antarctica in 2020; an exciting journey to one of the most remote places on the planet.

The journey is the opportunity for Jodi and her 79 peers to solidify their learnings and work on global collaboration for the greater good.

"Around the world, reefs are facing a hugely uncertain future due to pollution, development, climate change and heavy human use of ocean environments," Ms Salmond said.

"In fact, climate change has been identified as the greatest threat to the future of coral reefs around the world; and science and technology alone aren't going to save them.

"We need people power. We need action. And we need it now."

"The women of Homeward Bound are doers. We are not prepared to wait for someone else to do something.

"We want to represent women in science. We want to make an impact in tackling climate change. We want to change the world. And we want to do that now."

Head along to the Brilliant Women talk on November 19 at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, from 6.30pm. Tickets are $25. Find out more on the Brilliant Women Talk Facebook page.

Visit reefcheckaustralia.org to find out how to get involved.