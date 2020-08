Olivia Newton John and John Travolta in Grease Film Still

ANOTHER much-loved musical will be screened at Hervey Bay's BigScreen Cinemas.

Just weeks after Rocky Horror Picture Show was screened, Grease will be next.

For one night only, Danny, Sandy and the crew will be beamed on the big screen.

The event will be held on September 19, with tickets to go on sale from September 1.

Tickets will cost $15 and the movie will start at 7pm.

To find out more, call 4124 8200.