HOO HOO: A tawny frogmouth.
Environment

WHAT'S ON: Talking birds at wildlife gathering

Kerrie Alexander
by
30th Jan 2019 5:00 PM
WELL-KNOWN bird enthusiast Alan Peebles will host the first Wildlife Queensland library talk on February 15.

Over the last two years, local bird enthusiasts have helped with compiling one of the most comprehensive guides of Fraser Coast birds, which has enabled residents and visitors to discover the 280 species inhabiting the Fraser Coast.

This includes Fraser Island, the three district's rivers and the Great Sandy Strait Ramsar Wetlands.

Mr Peebles has taken photographs of birds for many years and will base his talk on a DVD locally shot around the Fraser Coast.

He will voice his concern about the number of species that have disappeared over the last 10 years. The talk will be held at noon at the Hervey Bay Library.

Bookings to 4197 4220.

