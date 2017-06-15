24°
Whats On

Teebar set to make dust fly in action packed event

Blake Antrobus
| 15th Jun 2017 7:30 AM Updated: 8:51 AM
Lane Heaton in the Open Bull Ride event at the 2016 Teebar Rodeo.
Lane Heaton in the Open Bull Ride event at the 2016 Teebar Rodeo. Jocelyn Watts

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GET ready to see dust fly with the Teebar Rodeo and Campdraft - set to be one of the biggest events out at Teebar this year!

From 6.30am, a range of campdrafting events will be on display at the Teebar Hall Grounds off Maryborough- Biggenden Rd.

The highly anticipated rodeos will start from 10am.

Famous country music singer Ali Sacipovic will again grace the grounds with his stunning brand of country music.

Market stalls and camping will also be available through the weekend around the grounds.

The excitement starts this Saturday (June 17) with prices at $12 for adults, $10 for concessions, $5 for high schoolers and $2 for primary schoolers.

Family pass (2 adults, 2 children) from $30.

Photos
View Gallery
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcwhatson fraser coast teebar whatson

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

FAMILY CURSE: Son of wife killer jailed for choking partner

FAMILY CURSE: Son of wife killer jailed for choking partner

When his mother was gunned down by his father, Xaen Lock had the chance to break the cycle of domestic violence in his family.

Seafront Oval safe after council votes to move playground

NEW LOCATION: Cr Denis Chapman with plans for the new adventure playground on the site where it's to be built.

Massive outcry came following the playground's announcement.

Former Mary Delicious building now has a new business

Jenny Elliot, proprietor of Something from Mary Gift Gallery, has moved to a new location where Mary Delicious once operated from.

A new business has opened in the former Mary Delicious building.

First tenders for Sports Precinct approved by council

A concept plan of the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct.

Councillors voted on the tender in a confidential session.

Local Partners

It's all about ability for hard-working Aaron

Maryborough's Aaron Graves has proven intellectual disability is no barrier to finding fulfilling work.

The show must go on at Mary Poppins Festival

Maryborough's Star Dust Drama Academy during their rehearsal for The Surprising Uprising of Arnold Stick which will be performed at this year's Mary Poppins Festival. Back: Emma Collis, Hayden Wheeler, Rhiannon Patten, Mikaila Van Wyk, Sarah Walter and Samantha Walter. Middle: Ethan Jones, Lucifer Proud and Nathaniel Brampton. Front: Chloe Jones, Georgia Russell, Daniel Gordano and Juniper Canning

Characters from the past have inspired a local drama production

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

The Project pokes fun at Ten

The Project hosts poke fun at Ten in voluntary administration

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

FIRST TIME TO THE MARKET

662 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan 4655

Residential Land Rare Investment Opportunity with Esplanade Address. andbull; 10,200m2 (Approx). There are not ... Auction in...

Rare Investment Opportunity with Esplanade Address. andbull; 10,200m2 (Approx). There are not too many blocks of this size left on the Hervey bay water...

Owner Will Meet The Market-All Offers Presented

76/68 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 1 $219,000

2 bedroom modern unit Two-way bathroom Open plan living Beautiful gated complex Relaxing pool area Short distance to marina Book an inspection TODAY!!

Do not miss out on this, will be sold!.

7 Aqua Court, Toogoom 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH ENSUITE CLOSE TO BEACH This home is located in the beautiful seaside town of Toogoom. Comprises 4 bedrooms, main with ensuite and walk...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!