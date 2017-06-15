Teebar set to make dust fly in action packed event

Lane Heaton in the Open Bull Ride event at the 2016 Teebar Rodeo.

GET ready to see dust fly with the Teebar Rodeo and Campdraft - set to be one of the biggest events out at Teebar this year!

From 6.30am, a range of campdrafting events will be on display at the Teebar Hall Grounds off Maryborough- Biggenden Rd.

The highly anticipated rodeos will start from 10am.

Famous country music singer Ali Sacipovic will again grace the grounds with his stunning brand of country music.

Market stalls and camping will also be available through the weekend around the grounds.

The excitement starts this Saturday (June 17) with prices at $12 for adults, $10 for concessions, $5 for high schoolers and $2 for primary schoolers.

Family pass (2 adults, 2 children) from $30.