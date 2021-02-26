What’s on the Fraser Coast for last weekend of February

The Sunshine State MX Series is being held in Hervey Bay across this weekend. Photo: File

The Sunshine State MX Series is being held in Hervey Bay across this weekend. Photo: File

Not sure how to spend the last weekend of February?

Why not visit one of these things to do on the Fraser Coast, there's something for everyone.

Saturday February 27

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan's weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Energy and Wellbeing Expo

What: Visit the Brolga Theatre to explore the world of crystals, readers, healers, auras, handmade goods, oracles and tarot cards at the Energy and Wellbeing Expo this weekend.

Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough

When: 9am to 4pm

Cost: $5 entry fee

Live Music

What: Sam Maddison will be performing live at the Hervey Bay Boat Club this Saturday evening.

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club

When: 5:30pm to 10:30pm

Cost: Free

Maryborough Rodeo

What: Head on down to the Maryborough Showgrounds for cowboy and rodeo action this Saturday evening.

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park

When: 3pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Adults $40, child $15, children under five enter free.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Sunday February 20

Dragon Boating Come and Try

What: The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club hosts a come and try morning every Sunday.

Where: 197 Buccaneer Drive Urangan, 4655

When: 6:30am to 8:30am

Cost: Free

Note: The club can be notified you are coming to the come and try morning by messaging them on their Facebook page.

Live Music

What: Dean Gray will be performing at the Hervey Bay Boat Club this Sunday afternoon.

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club

When: 2pm to 5pm.

Cost: Free

All Weekend

Sunshine State MX Series Round One

What: The first round of the Sunshine State Motocross Series will be held in Hervey Bay over the weekend.

Where: Hervey Bay Motocross Club Inc, 210 Dundowran Rd, Hervey Bay

Cost: Adults $5, children under 13 $2

Ultra 335 Australia Triathlon

What: The inaugural Ultra 355 Australia triathlon is being held this weekend in Hervey Bay. Competitors will compete in a 5km swim or 100km bike ride, a 200km bike ride and a 50km run From Saturday to Monday.

Where: Hervey Bay

When: Saturday February 27 to Monday March 1.