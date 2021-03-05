What’s on the Fraser Coast for the first weekend of March

RIDING HIGH: There was plenty of action at the Teebar Show, Campdraft and Rodeo on Saturday. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

If you’ve got nothing on this weekend, or, you’ve got a lot on you’re wanting to avoid doing, check out some of the things you can do on the Fraser Coast.

Saturday, March 6

Urangan Pier Markets

Urangan‘s weekly markets are the best place to take your pooch for a morning stroll! Why not grab some fresh produce, hot food and listen to some live music? You could even go for a walk along the pier.

WHERE: Pier Street, Hervey Bay

WHEN: 7am to 1pm

FREE ENTRY

Saturday, March 6

Howard Country Markets

Known as being one of the best markets around, these only happen every month on the first Saturday so you won’t want to miss out. With fresh produce, second-hand goods and handmade crafts, there is something you will find for everyone in the family.

WHERE: 56 Steley Street, Howard

WHEN: 7am to 12pm

FREE ENTRY

Saturday, March 6

Torquay Beach Markets

Torquay Beachside Markets have a wide range of locally handcrafted goods, with this Saturday’s live music by ‘Jon Vea Vea’.

WHERE: Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay

WHEN: 7am to 1pm

FREE ENTRY

Saturday, March 6

Guided Maryborough Heritage Walk Tour

Discover the history of Maryborough, as a guide walks and talks you through the city’s past and unique character. The tour is easy paced, so, perfect for the whole family.



WHERE: 388 Kent Street, Maryborough

WHEN: 9am – 10.30am

FREE ENTRY

Saturday, March 6

War Horse

The moving and critically acclaimed World War One story will be showcased through life-size puppets!

WHERE: 5 Walker Street, Maryborough

WHEN: 7pm – 9.50pm

COST: Adults $25, Concession $23, Under 18 $15, Group of 10 or more $10 per person.





Saturday, March 6

Chess

Why not make your brain muscles move this Saturday at the local library? All ages and experience levels are welcome.

WHERE: 161 Old Maryborough Road, Hervey Bay

WHEN: 9am – 12pm

FREE ENTRY

Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7

Biggenden Charity Campdraft

Campdraft, rodeo and barrels with an auction at 5pm on Saturday, lucky gate prizes, raffles, market stalls and a kids amusement area. All the proceeds of this event will go towards Cancer Council, Leukaemia Foundation

& Lifeflight Helicopter.

WHERE: Teebar Hall Road, Gigoomgan

WHEN: Campdraft from 6am, Rodeo 10am – 4pm



COST: Adults $40, child $15, children under five enter free.

Sunday, March 7

Dragon Boating

Come and try! This boating experience is great fun, getting you out of bed early on a Sunday morning to exercise while making friends. But, it’s recommended you bring along a hat, water bottle, sun-safe shirt and some water-friendly shoes. Anyone eight years old and over is welcome.



WHERE: 197 Buccaneer Drive, Urangan

WHEN: 6.30am

FREE ENTRY

Sunday, March 7

Clean Up Australia Day

Help clean up our waterways while enjoying a free sausage sizzle. Gloves, bags and hand sanitiser will be supplied. Invite your friends and make looking after our beautiful bay fun.



WHERE: Prickett Aquatic Area, Maryborough

WHEN: 7am – 10am