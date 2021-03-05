What’s on the Fraser Coast for the first weekend of March
If you’ve got nothing on this weekend, or, you’ve got a lot on you’re wanting to avoid doing, check out some of the things you can do on the Fraser Coast.
Saturday, March 6
Urangan Pier Markets
Urangan‘s weekly markets are the best place to take your pooch for a morning stroll! Why not grab some fresh produce, hot food and listen to some live music? You could even go for a walk along the pier.
WHERE: Pier Street, Hervey Bay
WHEN: 7am to 1pm
FREE ENTRY
Saturday, March 6
Howard Country Markets
Known as being one of the best markets around, these only happen every month on the first Saturday so you won’t want to miss out. With fresh produce, second-hand goods and handmade crafts, there is something you will find for everyone in the family.
WHERE: 56 Steley Street, Howard
WHEN: 7am to 12pm
FREE ENTRY
Saturday, March 6
Torquay Beach Markets
Torquay Beachside Markets have a wide range of locally handcrafted goods, with this Saturday’s live music by ‘Jon Vea Vea’.
WHERE: Charlton Esplanade, Hervey Bay
WHEN: 7am to 1pm
FREE ENTRY
Saturday, March 6
Guided Maryborough Heritage Walk Tour
Discover the history of Maryborough, as a guide walks and talks you through the city’s past and unique character. The tour is easy paced, so, perfect for the whole family.
WHERE: 388 Kent Street, Maryborough
WHEN: 9am – 10.30am
FREE ENTRY
Saturday, March 6
War Horse
The moving and critically acclaimed World War One story will be showcased through life-size puppets!
WHERE: 5 Walker Street, Maryborough
WHEN: 7pm – 9.50pm
COST: Adults $25, Concession $23, Under 18 $15, Group of 10 or more $10 per person.
Saturday, March 6
Chess
Why not make your brain muscles move this Saturday at the local library? All ages and experience levels are welcome.
WHERE: 161 Old Maryborough Road, Hervey Bay
WHEN: 9am – 12pm
FREE ENTRY
Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7
Biggenden Charity Campdraft
Campdraft, rodeo and barrels with an auction at 5pm on Saturday, lucky gate prizes, raffles, market stalls and a kids amusement area. All the proceeds of this event will go towards Cancer Council, Leukaemia Foundation
& Lifeflight Helicopter.
WHERE: Teebar Hall Road, Gigoomgan
WHEN: Campdraft from 6am, Rodeo 10am – 4pm
COST: Adults $40, child $15, children under five enter free.
Sunday, March 7
Dragon Boating
Come and try! This boating experience is great fun, getting you out of bed early on a Sunday morning to exercise while making friends. But, it’s recommended you bring along a hat, water bottle, sun-safe shirt and some water-friendly shoes. Anyone eight years old and over is welcome.
WHERE: 197 Buccaneer Drive, Urangan
WHEN: 6.30am
FREE ENTRY
Sunday, March 7
Clean Up Australia Day
Help clean up our waterways while enjoying a free sausage sizzle. Gloves, bags and hand sanitiser will be supplied. Invite your friends and make looking after our beautiful bay fun.
WHERE: Prickett Aquatic Area, Maryborough
WHEN: 7am – 10am