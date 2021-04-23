What’s on the Fraser Coast this Anzac weekend

Here’s what’s on the Fraser Coast on the Saturday before Anzac Day 2021.

If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday April 24 before Anzac Day on the Sunday, here’s what’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

For a full list of Anzac Day services across the Fraser Coast follow this link.

Saturday April 24

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 62nd gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

More information here.

Wide Bay Premier League Round 15

What: Round 15 of the Wide Bay Premier League continues with Granville FC taking on Sunbury Blues FC and Doon Villa FC taking on SC Corinthians FC.

Where: Granville vs Sunbury Blues at Canning Park, Banana Street, Granville. Doon Villa vs SC Corinthians at Villa Park, Gilbert Street Maryborough

When: Both matches start at 6pm

Cost: Free Entry