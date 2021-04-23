What’s on the Fraser Coast this Anzac weekend
If you’re looking for something to do on Saturday April 24 before Anzac Day on the Sunday, here’s what’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend.
For a full list of Anzac Day services across the Fraser Coast follow this link.
Saturday April 24
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Susan River Gel Ball Open Day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 62nd gel ball skirmish open days.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
More information here.
Wide Bay Premier League Round 15
What: Round 15 of the Wide Bay Premier League continues with Granville FC taking on Sunbury Blues FC and Doon Villa FC taking on SC Corinthians FC.
Where: Granville vs Sunbury Blues at Canning Park, Banana Street, Granville. Doon Villa vs SC Corinthians at Villa Park, Gilbert Street Maryborough
When: Both matches start at 6pm
Cost: Free Entry