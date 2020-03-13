What’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend
LOOKING for something to do this weekend?
Why not visit one of these events on the Fraser Coast.
Saturday
High Tea for a Cure
When: 10am
Where: Hervey Bay Baptist Church
What: High Tea for a Cure is a charity of ordinary people who want to see a world without cancer. Come along to the high tea where all proceeds go towards finding a cure for cancer.
Cost: $35
Fight Back hosted by Wide Bay ProWrestling
When: Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start
Where: Maryborough State High School
What: Get ready to rumble in Maryborough and with wrestlers like Gator and “The Bull,” the action spectacle is not to be missed. Tickets available at stickytickets.com.au/frl9s/fight_back.aspx
Cost: Adult $15, Children (13–17) $10, Family $40, Children under 12 free.
Sunday
2020 Wedding and Formal Expo
When: 9am – noon
Where: PCYC Hervey Bay
What: Get some inspiration for your special day at the 2020 Wedding and Formal expo.
Cost: $5
All Weekend
Fraser Coast Collectable Antique Fair
When: 9am – 4pm Saturday, 9am – 2pm Sunday
Where: Maryborough Showground Pavilion
What: Collectors and sellers will fill the Maryborough Showground Pavilion this weekend for the long running popular Fraser Coast Antique Collectable Fair. Items range from old toys, old china, rare bottles, coins, cards, books plus a large collection of rare vintage and custom jewellery.
Cost: $8 Adult entry, free entry for children under 14
World’s Greatest Shave
When: Across the weekend
Where: Various locations across the Fraser Coast
What: Help raise money to fight leukaemia by either shaving or dying your hair. This year, the event aims to raise $16.5 million to provide vital support for the 41 Australians diagnosed with blood cancer every day.
More information: worldsgreatestshave.com/events