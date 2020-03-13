What’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Why not visit one of these events on the Fraser Coast.

Saturday

High Tea for a Cure

When: 10am

Where: Hervey Bay Baptist Church

What: High Tea for a Cure is a charity of ordinary people who want to see a world without cancer. Come along to the high tea where all proceeds go towards finding a cure for cancer.

Cost: $35

Fight Back hosted by Wide Bay ProWrestling

When: Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start

Where: Maryborough State High School

What: Get ready to rumble in Maryborough and with wrestlers like Gator and “The Bull,” the action spectacle is not to be missed. Tickets available at stickytickets.com.au/frl9s/fight_back.aspx

Cost: Adult $15, Children (13–17) $10, Family $40, Children under 12 free.

Sunday

2020 Wedding and Formal Expo

When: 9am – noon

Where: PCYC Hervey Bay

What: Get some inspiration for your special day at the 2020 Wedding and Formal expo.

Cost: $5

All Weekend

Fraser Coast Collectable Antique Fair

When: 9am – 4pm Saturday, 9am – 2pm Sunday

Where: Maryborough Showground Pavilion

What: Collectors and sellers will fill the Maryborough Showground Pavilion this weekend for the long running popular Fraser Coast Antique Collectable Fair. Items range from old toys, old china, rare bottles, coins, cards, books plus a large collection of rare vintage and custom jewellery.

Cost: $8 Adult entry, free entry for children under 14

World’s Greatest Shave

When: Across the weekend

Where: Various locations across the Fraser Coast

What: Help raise money to fight leukaemia by either shaving or dying your hair. This year, the event aims to raise $16.5 million to provide vital support for the 41 Australians diagnosed with blood cancer every day.

More information: worldsgreatestshave.com/events