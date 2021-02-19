What’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Hervey Bay Sailing Club is hosting the Torquay Pharmacy Regatta this weekend. Photo: Alistair Brightman/ File

From weekly markets, music and one of the largest barbecues on the Fraser Coast, the region has plenty of events to enjoy this weekend.

Saturday February 20

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan‘s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

River Heads Open Mic and Jam

What: Try out your singing voice at River Heads featuring all music genres for all ages.

Where: River Heads Hall, Ariadne St, River Heads

When: 5pm to 9pm

Cost: Free

Sunday February 21

Dragon Boating Come and Try

What: The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club hosts a come and try morning every Sunday.

Where: 197 Buccaneer Drive Urangan, 4655

When: 6:30am to 8:30am

Cost: Free

Note: The club can be notified you are coming to the come and try morning by messaging them on their Facebook page.

Nikenbah Markets

What: Travel to Nikenbah for a family and pet friendly market where you can buy fruit, vegetables plants, clothing, gifts and handmade items while enjoying live music and fresh food.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah

When: 6am to 12pm

Cost: Free entry

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 56th gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

More information here.

Hervey Bay’s Largest Vegan Barbecue

What: Travel down to Urangan for a barbecue with a twist. Relax by the sea and enjoy the largest vegan barbecue on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Where: Dayman Park, Urangan

When: 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Free

All Weekend

Torquay Pharmacy Regatta

What: The Infinity Torquay Pharmacy Regatta held off Torquay Beach this weekend, hosted by the Hervey Bay Sailing Club.

Where: Torquay Beach, Hervey Bay

When: February 20 9am to February 21 5pm.

Cost: Regatta fees $50.00 per boat or $30.00 per day