What’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend
From weekly markets, music and one of the largest barbecues on the Fraser Coast, the region has plenty of events to enjoy this weekend.
Saturday February 20
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan‘s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
River Heads Open Mic and Jam
What: Try out your singing voice at River Heads featuring all music genres for all ages.
Where: River Heads Hall, Ariadne St, River Heads
When: 5pm to 9pm
Cost: Free
Sunday February 21
Dragon Boating Come and Try
What: The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club hosts a come and try morning every Sunday.
Where: 197 Buccaneer Drive Urangan, 4655
When: 6:30am to 8:30am
Cost: Free
Note: The club can be notified you are coming to the come and try morning by messaging them on their Facebook page.
Nikenbah Markets
What: Travel to Nikenbah for a family and pet friendly market where you can buy fruit, vegetables plants, clothing, gifts and handmade items while enjoying live music and fresh food.
Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah
When: 6am to 12pm
Cost: Free entry
Susan River Gel Ball Open Day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 56th gel ball skirmish open days.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
More information here.
Hervey Bay’s Largest Vegan Barbecue
What: Travel down to Urangan for a barbecue with a twist. Relax by the sea and enjoy the largest vegan barbecue on the Fraser Coast this weekend.
Where: Dayman Park, Urangan
When: 12pm to 4pm
Cost: Free
All Weekend
Torquay Pharmacy Regatta
What: The Infinity Torquay Pharmacy Regatta held off Torquay Beach this weekend, hosted by the Hervey Bay Sailing Club.
Where: Torquay Beach, Hervey Bay
When: February 20 9am to February 21 5pm.
Cost: Regatta fees $50.00 per boat or $30.00 per day