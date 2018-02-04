Menu
WHAT'S ON: The time Don Bradman was 12th man

The Australian team before the second test in 1928 against England with Otto Nothling and Don Bradman as the 12th man.
The Australian team before the second test in 1928 against England with Otto Nothling and Don Bradman as the 12th man. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

DURING his lifetime, Dr Otto Nothling claimed to be the only man to have Sir Donald Bradman demoted off the Australian team during the 1928 second test.

His career as deputy mayor of Maryborough, World War II soldier and competitive rugby union and cricket player will be on display at this week's local history talks at the region's libraries.

He was selected for the second test against England in 1928, when Don Bradman was the twelfth man.

Dr Nothling would joke decades later that he was the only one to ever have the Sir Don demoted off of the team.

Deputy mayor George Seymour will help attendees look into the fascinating aspects of his life.

"Dr Nothling excelled in so many areas, he was a natural athlete” Cr Seymour said.

"The very first time he picked up a javelin he broke the NSW, Australian and Australasian records.

"Whilst he was one of the country's finest athletes, he retired fairly young to focus on the medical profession and looking after the people of Maryborough.”

Talks will be held on Friday at Maryborough (noon) and Hervey Bay (2.30pm) Libraries.

Bookings required. Contact 4190 5788 to secure your spot.

Topics:  donald bradman fchistory fcwhatson fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
