What's on the weather radar for the New Year

THE Fraser Coast is predicted to be welcoming in 2018 with thunderstorms.

An upper trough generating instability in the weather this week was beginning to weaken but forecasters say it's likely to strengthen again come New Year's Eve.

This is expected to bring possible thunderstorms for Monday, January 1, 2018.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks said from Thursday, shower and storm activity is expected to decrease for a brief period of time.

"We'll have isolated showers but (conditions) should be fine for most of the time," he said.

"It'll be similar until Saturday but on Sunday we're expecting things to become more unstable with storms being most of the concern."

Mr Banks said current weather modelling indicated a trough moving up the coast on Sunday night.

"On the model it shows the trough reaching Hervey Bay just before New Years Eve with a pretty good chance of seeing thunderstorms into the new year," he said.

"There is also a chance of thunderstorms come New Year's Day."

The wet weather won't stop there either with more rain expected to continue throughout the first few days of January.

"After (New Years) it looks like a stronger upper trough will produce stronger activity," he said.

"All the rain will be a positive for many areas with some regions experiencing one of their driest December's."

As for temperatures, Hervey Bay and Maryborough are expected to endure above average temperatures for the rest of December.

Maryborough is expected to reach a top of 34 degrees this week while Hervey Bay remains slightly cooler with tops of 30 degrees.

Mr Banks said those planning on heading out on the water this weekend were in for some pleasant conditions.

However, due to expected storm activity, he said it was important for everyone to keep their eye on their radar to ensure they're not caught in bad weather.