WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend (December 9-10)

SATURDAY
Maryborough Speedway
When: Gates open 1pm for a 4.30pm start
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: The region's premier Speedway hosts the Queensland Solo's Title, featuring sidecars, 125cc and 250cc among other exciting races.
Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 are free and a family pass is $75.
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Burrum Heads Markets
When: 7am-noon
Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall
What: Plenty of local goods and food available from these markets, which are run every 2nd saturday of the month.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Fraser Coast Carols in the Park
When: From 2.30pm. Carols start about 6.30pm
Where: Maryborough Showgrounds.
What: Apex Santa Fair in the afternoon before the main carols start up. A full program of entertainment, food stalls and activities for the kids with a fireworks finale at 8pm.
Cost: Free
Toogoom Christmas Fair
When: From 2pm
Where: Toogoom Community Hall
What: Market stalls and local crafts, food and entertainment through the afternoon. Santa will visit at 5pm.
Cost: Free
Christmas with Macabre
When: 5pm
Where: Macabre Theatre, Hunter St Pialba
What: Join the theatre's performers as they sing a mix of Christmas carols and musical theatre to celebrate another year. Food and drink available.
Cost: Gold coin donation
Point to Pier Kitesurfing Safari
When: 8am
Where: Urangan Pier
What: Enjoy a day onboard the Pacific Whale Foundation boat while the team of kiteboarders ride alongside from the Pier to the tip of Fraser Island. The boat will stop at Wathumba Creek and Pelican Banks where attendees can swim and enjoy the waters of Hervey Bay. All proceeds go to the Redkite charity to help local kids in need.
Cost: $100 per ticket, lunch included. Go to https://herveybaykiteboarding .com/ for bookings.
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
Cost: Free
Round Island transfers
When: 9am departure, return at 1pm
Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.
Cost: Adults $35, children $25.
ALL WEEKEND
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free