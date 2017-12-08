WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend (December 9-10)

Santa arrived in the Apex train to join in the Santa fair at last year's Fraser Coast Carols in the Park and Apex Santa Fair. This year's event will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

SATURDAY

Maryborough Speedway

Speedway rider Joel Coyne. Alistair Brightman

When: Gates open 1pm for a 4.30pm start

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: The region's premier Speedway hosts the Queensland Solo's Title, featuring sidecars, 125cc and 250cc among other exciting races.

Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 are free and a family pass is $75.

Urangan Pier Markets

Andrew 'Croz' Crosby willbe selling his woodwork at the Urangan Pier markets and the Howard markets. Valerie Horton

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Burrum Heads Markets

When: 7am-noon

Where: Burrum Heads Community Hall

What: Plenty of local goods and food available from these markets, which are run every 2nd saturday of the month.

Cost: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Fraser Coast Carols in the Park

Fraser Coast Carols in the Park and Apex Santa Fair - Queens Park Maryborough - Fraser Coast Apex's Tim Holstein spins the prize wheel. Valerie Horton

When: From 2.30pm. Carols start about 6.30pm

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds.

What: Apex Santa Fair in the afternoon before the main carols start up. A full program of entertainment, food stalls and activities for the kids with a fireworks finale at 8pm.

Cost: Free

Toogoom Christmas Fair

When: From 2pm

Where: Toogoom Community Hall

What: Market stalls and local crafts, food and entertainment through the afternoon. Santa will visit at 5pm.

Cost: Free

Christmas with Macabre

When: 5pm

Where: Macabre Theatre, Hunter St Pialba

What: Join the theatre's performers as they sing a mix of Christmas carols and musical theatre to celebrate another year. Food and drink available.

Cost: Gold coin donation

Point to Pier Kitesurfing Safari

Kitesurfing. SHIRLEY SINCLAIR

When: 8am

Where: Urangan Pier

What: Enjoy a day onboard the Pacific Whale Foundation boat while the team of kiteboarders ride alongside from the Pier to the tip of Fraser Island. The boat will stop at Wathumba Creek and Pelican Banks where attendees can swim and enjoy the waters of Hervey Bay. All proceeds go to the Redkite charity to help local kids in need.

Cost: $100 per ticket, lunch included. Go to https://herveybaykiteboarding .com/ for bookings.

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

Cost: Free

Round Island transfers

BIRDS EYE VIEW- Picturesque Round Island as seen from the comfort of Shawn Kelly's Seaplane. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

When: 9am departure, return at 1pm

Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.

Cost: Adults $35, children $25.

ALL WEEKEND

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free