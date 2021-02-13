Menu
Here’s what’s on the Fraser Coast this Valentine’s Day weekend.
News

What’s on this Valentine’s weekend on the Fraser Coast

Stuart Fast
13th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
If you're still looking for a Valentines weekend activity to do with your special someone why not create special memories at one of these Fraser Coast events?

From markets, outdoor activities to Valentine's Day dinner, there is plenty to do this weekend.

Saturday February 13

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan's weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Live At The Vine

What: Enjoy live music at The Vine in Maryborough, featuring No Pressure, Sugartown and Greg Ess.

Where: The 376 Kent St, Maryborough

When: Doors open 6:30pm, music starts at 7:00pm

Cost: $6 donation

 

Sunday February 14

Dragon Boating Come and Try

What: The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club hosts a come and try morning every Sunday.

Where: 197 Buccaneer Drive Urangan, 4655

When: 6:30am to 8:30am

Cost: Free

Note: The club can be notified you are coming to the coming and try morning by messaging them on their Facebook page.

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 55th gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

More information here.

Valentines Day at Aquavue Cafe

What: Enjoy a Hervey Bay sunset with your special partner at the Aquavue cafe.

Where: Aquavue Cafe, 415A Esplanade, Hervey Bay.

When: 6pm

Cost: 65$ per person

Bookings can be made here.

