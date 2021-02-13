What’s on this Valentine’s weekend on the Fraser Coast
If you're still looking for a Valentines weekend activity to do with your special someone why not create special memories at one of these Fraser Coast events?
From markets, outdoor activities to Valentine's Day dinner, there is plenty to do this weekend.
Saturday February 13
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan's weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Live At The Vine
What: Enjoy live music at The Vine in Maryborough, featuring No Pressure, Sugartown and Greg Ess.
Where: The 376 Kent St, Maryborough
When: Doors open 6:30pm, music starts at 7:00pm
Cost: $6 donation
Sunday February 14
Dragon Boating Come and Try
What: The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club hosts a come and try morning every Sunday.
Where: 197 Buccaneer Drive Urangan, 4655
When: 6:30am to 8:30am
Cost: Free
Note: The club can be notified you are coming to the coming and try morning by messaging them on their Facebook page.
Susan River Gel Ball Open Day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 55th gel ball skirmish open days.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
More information here.
Valentines Day at Aquavue Cafe
What: Enjoy a Hervey Bay sunset with your special partner at the Aquavue cafe.
Where: Aquavue Cafe, 415A Esplanade, Hervey Bay.
When: 6pm
Cost: 65$ per person
Bookings can be made here.