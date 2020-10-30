What’s on this weekend...other than the election!

Cricket continues this weekend. Chamani Wetherspoon and Brett Harker score runs on the pitch. Photo: Stuart Fast

IT goes without saying the biggest event on this weekend is the 2020 Queensland election, but once you're done voting (or if you already hit the pre-poll booths) there are several events on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Saturday October 31

Queensland 2020 Election

What: The state election is being held this Saturday, with polling booths open across the region for voters to cast their ballot and decide the next government of Queensland.

When: Polling booths open at 8am and close at 6pm

Note: For a full list of polling booths across the Maryborough and Hervey Bay electorate, follow this link.

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan's weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Fraser Coast Cricket

What: Two Fraser Coast Cricket Seniors' matches are being played in Hervey Bay and Maryborough. In Hervey Bay, Ausrocks takes on the Cavaliers and in Maryborough, Cavnish takes on the Bushrangers.

Where: Ausrocks vs. Cavaliers: Hervey Bay Cricket Ground, Lot 100 Walkers Rd, Hervey Bay. Cavnish vs. Bush Rangers: Maryborough Cricket Club, 51 Ariadne St, Maryborough.

When: Both Matches start at 12:30pm

Cost: Free entry

Halloween Markets

What: Torquay Markets are hosting a special Halloween Market. Activities include a jumping castle and live music.

Where: Bill Fraser Park Torquay, opposite the Torquay Hotel.

When: 2pm to 7pm

Cost: Free entry

Sunday November 1

Nikenbah Markets

What: Visit the Nikenbah Markets for a Sunday morning of food, fresh produces and many more items for sale.

Where: 14 Nikenbah-Dundowran Road, Nikenbah

When: 6am to 12pm

Cost: Free entry

Both Days

Fraser Coast Bromeliad Society Monster Sale

What: The Fraser Coast Bromeliad Society is hosting a giant plant sale, featuring beautiful plants from over 18 vendors.

Where: Senior Citizens Centre, Totness St, Torquay

When: Saturday: 8am to 4pm, Sunday 8am to 1pm.

Cost: Free admission