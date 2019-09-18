WHAT'S ON: Tour de Bay on your feet or four wheels

Get on your bike for the Tour de Bay this Sunday, September 22.

Get on your bike for the Tour de Bay this Sunday, September 22. CONTRIBUTED

FAMILIES looking for an event in the sunshine on September 22 should dust of their bikes, scooters or even just their walking shoes for the 2019 Tour de Bay.

The annual event is being staged by the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre and is now in its ninth year.

Marketing and training officer Brooke Anthony said the ride was perfect for parents and children, with plenty of fitness levels catered for.

"This has always been a really successful fundraising event for us," Ms Anthony said.

"We are really looking forward to more families and children coming on board this year to join in the fun with our new 5km - Walk, Scoot and Ride event.

"Families are encouraged to bring along their favourite bicycles, scooters, wheelchairs, skateboards, roller blades or even just walk or push a pram."

All proceeds go back to the Fraser Coast community to assist the Reconnect Youth Centre and Youth Mentoring Program.

Register at the website tourdebay.com.au today.