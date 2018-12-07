WHAT'S ON: Weekend events to get you into the festive spirit

SATURDAY



Urangan Pier Markets



When: 7am-1pm



Where: Pier Park, Urangan



What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.



Cost: Free



Christmas Skate Party



When: 10am-1pm



Where: Urangan State High School



What: Celebrate Christmas with the Red Hot Chill Rollers Inc at this roller skating extravaganza. Lucky door prizes, games and a sausage sizzle through the day.



Cost: $5 skate hire



Tipples and Tales



When: From 2.30pm



Where: Bond Store Museum, Maryborough



What: Meet the Gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.



Cost: $30



Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour



When: 9am



Where: Maryborough City Hall



What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.



Cost: Free

SUNDAY



Carols in the Park



When: From 4pm



Where: Queens Park, Maryborough



What: Join the community in this Christmas-themed festivity in the heart of the Heritage City. Carols start at 5.30pm. Fireworks at 8pm.



Cost: Free



Apex Santa Fair



When: 2.30-5.30pm



Where: Queens Park, Maryborough



What: Running alongside Carols in the Park, there will be plenty of entertainment in the lead-up to the carols event. Showbags, a jumping castle, food and drink will be available.



Cost: Free



BeachWalkathon 2018



When: 1.45pm for a 2pm start



Where: The Gables, Point Vernon



What: Raising funds for the local Act for Kids charity, this 21km walk will take people from the Gables park to the Urangan Pier, and back. Free courtesy bus for people who want to do the halfway walk.



Cost: Participants need two sponsors each at $7 per sponsor



Kondari Hotel Annual Family Fun Day



When: 11am-2pm



Where: Kondari Hotel



What: Plenty of activities for the kids, including face-painting, sand art and live entertainment at the annual party. Lamour Photography will also be taking Christmas photos.



Cost: Free



Koala Markets



When: 6am-12pm.



Where: Urangan Parklands, Kruger Ct.



What: The Koala Social Club hosts the markets which involve activities including live entertainment and jumping castle, with ample food stalls. Contact koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au or phone Bob 0412 689 863.



Cost: Free



ALL WEEKEND



Bunnings Warehouse Workshops



When: 10-11am



Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay



What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.



Cost: Free



Da Vinci Machines



When: From 9am-3pm



Where: Maryborough City Hall



What: This extraordinary exhibit captures the heart and soul of Renaissance man Leonardo Da Vinci. Come along and see the 60 iconic machines and inventions inspired by his work being brought to life.



Cost: Adults $12, concessions/seniors $10, children (3-16) $6, family (two adults, two children) $30



Round Island transfers



When: 9am departure, return at 1pm



Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina



What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.



Cost: Adults $35, children $25.