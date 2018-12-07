WHAT'S ON: Weekend events to get you into the festive spirit
SATURDAY
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Christmas Skate Party
When: 10am-1pm
Where: Urangan State High School
What: Celebrate Christmas with the Red Hot Chill Rollers Inc at this roller skating extravaganza. Lucky door prizes, games and a sausage sizzle through the day.
Cost: $5 skate hire
Tipples and Tales
When: From 2.30pm
Where: Bond Store Museum, Maryborough
What: Meet the Gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.
Cost: $30
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Carols in the Park
When: From 4pm
Where: Queens Park, Maryborough
What: Join the community in this Christmas-themed festivity in the heart of the Heritage City. Carols start at 5.30pm. Fireworks at 8pm.
Cost: Free
Apex Santa Fair
When: 2.30-5.30pm
Where: Queens Park, Maryborough
What: Running alongside Carols in the Park, there will be plenty of entertainment in the lead-up to the carols event. Showbags, a jumping castle, food and drink will be available.
Cost: Free
BeachWalkathon 2018
When: 1.45pm for a 2pm start
Where: The Gables, Point Vernon
What: Raising funds for the local Act for Kids charity, this 21km walk will take people from the Gables park to the Urangan Pier, and back. Free courtesy bus for people who want to do the halfway walk.
Cost: Participants need two sponsors each at $7 per sponsor
Kondari Hotel Annual Family Fun Day
When: 11am-2pm
Where: Kondari Hotel
What: Plenty of activities for the kids, including face-painting, sand art and live entertainment at the annual party. Lamour Photography will also be taking Christmas photos.
Cost: Free
Koala Markets
When: 6am-12pm.
Where: Urangan Parklands, Kruger Ct.
What: The Koala Social Club hosts the markets which involve activities including live entertainment and jumping castle, with ample food stalls. Contact koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au or phone Bob 0412 689 863.
Cost: Free
ALL WEEKEND
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free
Da Vinci Machines
When: From 9am-3pm
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: This extraordinary exhibit captures the heart and soul of Renaissance man Leonardo Da Vinci. Come along and see the 60 iconic machines and inventions inspired by his work being brought to life.
Cost: Adults $12, concessions/seniors $10, children (3-16) $6, family (two adults, two children) $30
Round Island transfers
When: 9am departure, return at 1pm
Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.
Cost: Adults $35, children $25.