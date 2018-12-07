Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Toby Searles joined in the fun of the carols at the Fraser Coast Carols in the Park and Apex Santa Fair in 2016. The events will b held this Sunday in Queens Park.
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Toby Searles joined in the fun of the carols at the Fraser Coast Carols in the Park and Apex Santa Fair in 2016. The events will b held this Sunday in Queens Park. Valerie Horton
News

WHAT'S ON: Weekend events to get you into the festive spirit

Blake Antrobus
by
7th Dec 2018 12:30 PM

SATURDAY

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Christmas Skate Party

When: 10am-1pm

Where: Urangan State High School

What: Celebrate Christmas with the Red Hot Chill Rollers Inc at this roller skating extravaganza. Lucky door prizes, games and a sausage sizzle through the day.

Cost: $5 skate hire

Tipples and Tales

When: From 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum, Maryborough

What: Meet the Gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.

Cost: $30

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Carols in the Park

When: From 4pm

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

What: Join the community in this Christmas-themed festivity in the heart of the Heritage City. Carols start at 5.30pm. Fireworks at 8pm.

Cost: Free

Apex Santa Fair

When: 2.30-5.30pm

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

What: Running alongside Carols in the Park, there will be plenty of entertainment in the lead-up to the carols event. Showbags, a jumping castle, food and drink will be available.

Cost: Free

BeachWalkathon 2018

When: 1.45pm for a 2pm start

Where: The Gables, Point Vernon

What: Raising funds for the local Act for Kids charity, this 21km walk will take people from the Gables park to the Urangan Pier, and back. Free courtesy bus for people who want to do the halfway walk.

Cost: Participants need two sponsors each at $7 per sponsor

Kondari Hotel Annual Family Fun Day

When: 11am-2pm

Where: Kondari Hotel

What: Plenty of activities for the kids, including face-painting, sand art and live entertainment at the annual party. Lamour Photography will also be taking Christmas photos.

Cost: Free

Koala Markets

When: 6am-12pm.

Where: Urangan Parklands, Kruger Ct.

What: The Koala Social Club hosts the markets which involve activities including live entertainment and jumping castle, with ample food stalls. Contact koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au or phone Bob 0412 689 863.

Cost: Free

ALL WEEKEND

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free

Da Vinci Machines

When: From 9am-3pm

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: This extraordinary exhibit captures the heart and soul of Renaissance man Leonardo Da Vinci. Come along and see the 60 iconic machines and inventions inspired by his work being brought to life.

Cost: Adults $12, concessions/seniors $10, children (3-16) $6, family (two adults, two children) $30

Round Island transfers

When: 9am departure, return at 1pm

Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.

Cost: Adults $35, children $25.

fccommunity fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Vote for the Fraser Coast's most eligible singles

    premium_icon Vote for the Fraser Coast's most eligible singles

    Offbeat Fraser Coast singles have put themselves out there to find that someone special, now it's your turn to choose your favourite.

    • 7th Dec 2018 1:21 PM
    Abattoir and its boss fined over worker's death

    premium_icon Abattoir and its boss fined over worker's death

    Crime The case was heard in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

    Rogue councillors’ worst nightmare has arrived

    premium_icon Rogue councillors’ worst nightmare has arrived

    Crime "We will be moving to hold them to account"

    Heat goes on land clearing laws

    premium_icon Heat goes on land clearing laws

    Environment FIRES: Heat to go on vegetation management laws.

    Local Partners