WHAT’S ON: Why it’s time to show our Mary some love

David Arthur inspects the growth of one of the trees planted in 2013 at the "Love Mary Day", creating a koala corridor that will be part of the tours hosted by the Greater Mary Association on World Rivers Day on September 27.

David Arthur inspects the growth of one of the trees planted in 2013 at the "Love Mary Day", creating a koala corridor that will be part of the tours hosted by the Greater Mary Association on World Rivers Day on September 27.

THE annual ”Spring into the Mary” jump, a koala revegetation walk and inspection of eroded gully restoration will mark World Rivers Day at Tiaro on Sunday, September 27.

The Greater Mary Association (GMA) will host activities focusing attention on the health of the Mary River.

Regarded as one of the Queensland’s best freshwater streams, it runs from the Conondale Range through Gympie and Maryborough to Fraser Island.

Glenda Pitman said banks of the Mary River near Tiaro had been tidied up in a working bee to prepare for World Rivers Day, held since 2005 on the fourth Sunday in September.

Activities would run from 10am to 1pm at 34 Van Doorn Rd, Tiaro.

At 10.15 visitors would be shown four different ways gully erosion had been addressed with help from Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee.

In 2013 at a “Love Mary Day” the GMA showed what it had done with grant money to revegetate a koala corridor near Petrie Park in Tiaro.

“On World Rivers Day we would like to invite folk who helped us with that project, and other interested people, to come and see how the area has evolved since then. We will have a walk to inspect the plant growth at 11.15am.”

Mrs Pitman said a seed ball making area and a cats claw vine weaving workshop would also

be part of the event. Cats claw vine is an invasive noxious weed threatening areas of banks on the Mary River.

“After a free sausage sizzle lunch at noon, we will demonstrate a lantana puller developed by John Williams, and a water spear we use for planting trees and shrubs.”

She said visitors should take a hat, sunscreen, sturdy shoes, water bottle, chair, a mug for tea or coffee to be provided, and bathers and towel for those intending to “Spring into the Mary”.

“Sorry, in days of Covid-19 we need to restrict numbers, so an RSVP is absolutely essential.”

RSVP to Glenda Pitman on 0401307110 by Friday, September 25.