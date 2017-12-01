WHAT'S ON: Win prizes for reading these school holidays

Deputy Mayor George Seymour with young library members at the Hervey Bay Library. A Summer Reading Club will be held at libraries across the Fraser Coast.

WANT your kids to stay engaged these school holidays?

A Summer Reading Club will be held on the Fraser Coast over the holidays in conjunction with the Queensland State Library.

Children who read ten books or read for ten hours go into the draw to win major prizes.

Craft sessions for children to make Christmas decorations, board games and other creative activities will also be held over the holidays.

Deputy mayor George Seymour said the libraries were focused on improving childhood literacy.

"We want them to be real community hubs where people of all ages can discover new things and broaden their horizons," Cr Seymour said.

"Over the summer holidays we are particularly looking forward to welcoming more Fraser Coast children.

"It is free to become a library member - everyone should have a membership card."

More information on the program is available from http://www.summerreadingclub.org.au/ or the library branches in Maryborough, Tiaro, Hervey Bay, Burrum Heads and Howard.