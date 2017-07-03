What's on: Your guide to NAIDOC week on the Fraser Coast

Naidoc week on the Fraser Coast - committee members Les Raveneau and Martine Britton.

Monday, July 3

Hervey Bay Flag Raising Ceremony

10am-noon at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, cnr of Main St and Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay. Free.

Tuesday, July 4

Touch Football and Netball Game

10am-2pm at Hervey Bay PCYC. Free.

Ghundus Junior Disco Hervey Bay

5.30pm-8.30pm at the Hervey Bay Community Centre. 0 to Grade 6s only. Gold coin donation for entry. Contact Leon Nehow on 4125 9366.

Local Aboriginal Storytelling and Performance

6pm-8pm at The Bond Store, Wharf St. Entry: $10

Wednesday, July 5

NAIDOC Morning Tea and tree planting ceremony

10am-noon at Lupton Park Community Gardens. Free.

NAIDOC Family Concert

6pm-8pm at the Gatakers Art Space, Kent St Maryborough. Free.

NAIDOC Flag Raising Ceremony in 2014. Robyne Cuerel

Thursday, July 6

Maryborough Flag Raising Ceremony

10am-11am at the Town Hall Green, Maryborough. Free.

Maryborough Family Fun Day

11.00am-1pm at Maryborough Town Hall. Free.

Ghundus Junior Disco Maryborough

1pm-3pm at the Maryborough Town Hall. 0 to Grade 6s only. Gold coin donation for entry.

Contact Leon Nehow on 4125 9366 for more information.

NAIDOC Golf Day

8.30am at the Hervey Bay Golf Club. Register 8.30am for a 10am start. Contact Les Raveneau on 0429 303 077 for more information.

Cost: $60

NAIDOC Social Night

6pm-late at the Hervey Bay Hotel. Free entry. Purchase your own dinner from the hotel's dinner menu.

Saturday, July 8

Fraser Coast NAIDOC Ball

6pm-late at the Hervey Bay RSL. Ages 18+ only. Tickets at $100 each. For tickets in Maryborough, contact 4122 4382. For tickets in Hervey Bay contact Krissie Miller on 4194 0172 or search NAIDOC Ball Hervey Bay at www.eventbrite.com.au.