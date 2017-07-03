What's on: Your guide to NAIDOC week on the Fraser Coast

Monday, July 3
Hervey Bay Flag Raising Ceremony
10am-noon at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, cnr of Main St and Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay. Free.
Tuesday, July 4
Touch Football and Netball Game
10am-2pm at Hervey Bay PCYC. Free.
Ghundus Junior Disco Hervey Bay
5.30pm-8.30pm at the Hervey Bay Community Centre. 0 to Grade 6s only. Gold coin donation for entry. Contact Leon Nehow on 4125 9366.
Local Aboriginal Storytelling and Performance
6pm-8pm at The Bond Store, Wharf St. Entry: $10
Wednesday, July 5
NAIDOC Morning Tea and tree planting ceremony
10am-noon at Lupton Park Community Gardens. Free.
NAIDOC Family Concert
6pm-8pm at the Gatakers Art Space, Kent St Maryborough. Free.
Thursday, July 6
Maryborough Flag Raising Ceremony
10am-11am at the Town Hall Green, Maryborough. Free.
Maryborough Family Fun Day
11.00am-1pm at Maryborough Town Hall. Free.
Ghundus Junior Disco Maryborough
1pm-3pm at the Maryborough Town Hall. 0 to Grade 6s only. Gold coin donation for entry.
Contact Leon Nehow on 4125 9366 for more information.
NAIDOC Golf Day
8.30am at the Hervey Bay Golf Club. Register 8.30am for a 10am start. Contact Les Raveneau on 0429 303 077 for more information.
Cost: $60
NAIDOC Social Night
6pm-late at the Hervey Bay Hotel. Free entry. Purchase your own dinner from the hotel's dinner menu.
Saturday, July 8
Fraser Coast NAIDOC Ball
6pm-late at the Hervey Bay RSL. Ages 18+ only. Tickets at $100 each. For tickets in Maryborough, contact 4122 4382. For tickets in Hervey Bay contact Krissie Miller on 4194 0172 or search NAIDOC Ball Hervey Bay at www.eventbrite.com.au.