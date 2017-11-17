WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend on the Fraser Coast

SATURDAY:
4650 CBD Extravaganza
When: From 12.30pm
Where: Queens Park, Maryborough
What: Explore a wide and diverse range of businesses and support a positive movement in the region's economy. Family-friendly activities run throughout the afternoon, including an open air movie night, picnic on the green and live entertainment.
Cost: Free entry, children's activities $1-2 per activity, $2 entry in scavenger hunt, $1 entry to movie night
Barge 2 Beach 2017
When: Registration from 6.15am, barge leaves for swim at 7.30am
Where: Meet at Urangan Boat Harbour Jetty St
What: Straight line course from the barge drop-off point in deep water with a 2km swim back to Scarness beach.
Cost: $40 entry
Huntingdale Super Saturday Have a Crack triathlon
When: Registration from 6.15am, event starts 7.30am
Where: Scarness Park
What: This Have a Crack triathlon is open to competitors aged 15 years and older. Join for a 200m swim, an 8km bike ride and a 2km run.
Cost: Free entry
Howard Christmas Party
When: 4pm-8pm
Where: Howard Community Centre
What: Country music singer Phoebe Jay will attend this much-anticipated party for the rural town of Howard. Fireworks, christmas carols, Santa and live entertainment will feature.
Cost: Free entry, activities cost $2 per child per activity
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Speedway
When: Gates open 1pm for a 4.30pm start
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: An action-packed weekend awaits you as the Speedway hosts the Queensland Sidecar titles.
Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 are free and a family pass is $75.
SUNDAY:
Hog's Breath Hervey Bay 100
When: From 7.30am
Where: Swim starts at Apex Park, near Zeyphr St
What: Join the fun with a 2km swim, 80km bike ride and 18km run along the Esplanade. This is the 7th year in a row the event has run.
Cost: Individual entry $220, team entry $280, TA One Day membership fee is $25 in the 2017/2018 season.
A Touch of Christmas Concert
When: Doors open 1pm for a 1.30pm start
Where: Excelsior Band Hall, Queens Park
What: Join the Excelsior band for their end of year concert at the band hall. Afternoon tea included.
Cost: $10 a ticket
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
Cost: Free
Round Island transfers
When: 9am departure, return at 1pm
Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.
Cost: Adults $35, children $25.
ALL WEEKEND:
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free