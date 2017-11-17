Menu
Whats On

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend on the Fraser Coast

BUSINESS EXTRAVAGANZA: Maryborough Progress Association president Kylie Nitz andFraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson will host the CBD Extravaganza this Saturday. Carlie Walker
Blake Antrobus
by

SATURDAY:

4650 CBD Extravaganza

When: From 12.30pm

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

What: Explore a wide and diverse range of businesses and support a positive movement in the region's economy. Family-friendly activities run throughout the afternoon, including an open air movie night, picnic on the green and live entertainment.

Cost: Free entry, children's activities $1-2 per activity, $2 entry in scavenger hunt, $1 entry to movie night

Barge 2 Beach 2017

When: Registration from 6.15am, barge leaves for swim at 7.30am

Where: Meet at Urangan Boat Harbour Jetty St

What: Straight line course from the barge drop-off point in deep water with a 2km swim back to Scarness beach.

Cost: $40 entry

Huntingdale Super Saturday Have a Crack triathlon

When: Registration from 6.15am, event starts 7.30am

Where: Scarness Park

What: This Have a Crack triathlon is open to competitors aged 15 years and older. Join for a 200m swim, an 8km bike ride and a 2km run.

Cost: Free entry

Hervey Bay Triathlon - Charles Liebenberg leads the way. Alistair Brightman

Howard Christmas Party

When: 4pm-8pm

Where: Howard Community Centre

What: Country music singer Phoebe Jay will attend this much-anticipated party for the rural town of Howard. Fireworks, christmas carols, Santa and live entertainment will feature.

Cost: Free entry, activities cost $2 per child per activity

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Speedway

When: Gates open 1pm for a 4.30pm start

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: An action-packed weekend awaits you as the Speedway hosts the Queensland Sidecar titles.

Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 are free and a family pass is $75.

 

Sidecar racer.

SUNDAY:

Hog's Breath Hervey Bay 100

When: From 7.30am

Where: Swim starts at Apex Park, near Zeyphr St

What: Join the fun with a 2km swim, 80km bike ride and 18km run along the Esplanade. This is the 7th year in a row the event has run.

Cost: Individual entry $220, team entry $280, TA One Day membership fee is $25 in the 2017/2018 season.

Hervey Bay Triathlon Club - Hervey Bay 100, Scarness Park - Valerie Horton

A Touch of Christmas Concert

When: Doors open 1pm for a 1.30pm start

Where: Excelsior Band Hall, Queens Park

What: Join the Excelsior band for their end of year concert at the band hall. Afternoon tea included.

Cost: $10 a ticket

The Excelsior Band will play their end of year concert this weekend. Nat Bromhead

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

Cost: Free

Round Island transfers

When: 9am departure, return at 1pm

Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring food, drinks and a fishing rod aboard The Milbi.

Cost: Adults $35, children $25.

ALL WEEKEND:

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free

Topics:  fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay maryborough what's on

