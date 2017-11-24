Menu
WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend on the Fraser Coast

BACK ON THE TRACK: V8 Dirt Modifieds will dominate the Speedway this Saturday.
BACK ON THE TRACK: V8 Dirt Modifieds will dominate the Speedway this Saturday. Matthew McInerney
Blake Antrobus
by

SATURDAY

Maryborough Speedway

When: Gates open 1pm for a 4.30pm start

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: The Fraser Coast's premier Speedway hosts the V8 Dirt Modifieds for an action-packed weekend on the track.

Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 are free and a family pass is $75.

Cooper's Walk 4 Brain Cancer

When: Registration starts 7.30am for an 8am start.

Where: Bill Fraser Park

What: Join the Hervey Bay community to help support the fight against brain cancer on this annual walk. Lucky dip raffle, merchandise and food and drinks can be purchased.

Cost: Adults $30, children $20, family (2 adult, 2 children) $90. Children under 5 free.

Acoustic Guitar Spectacular

When: 6pm

Where: Gatakers Art Space

What: This event showcases a diverse range of guitar talent from across the globe. One Fraser Coast local will be invited on stage to play at the event.

Cost: All tickets $25

Legends of League game at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay.
Legends of League game at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay. Matthew McInerney

Legends of League

When: Gates open 10.30am. Main game at 7pm

Where: Stafford Park

What: First game (Police vs. Legends) kicks off 11am. Primary and high school games together with a girls school demonstration game, masters, womens and men's games before the main game at 7pm.

Cost: Adult $12.00 at the gate; Children 5-12 years $5.00; Family Pass $25.00 at the gate.

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Tiaro Lions Children's Christmas Party

When: 5pm

Where: Tiaro Recreational Grounds

What: Ham wheel, food and drink, licensed bar and entertainment. Santa arrives 7.30pm. Fireworks display at 8.30pm.

Cost: Free entry

SUNDAY

Men of League Foundation golf day at Hervey Bay Golf Club - Craig Hilton on the 9th.
Men of League Foundation golf day at Hervey Bay Golf Club - Craig Hilton on the 9th. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

Men of League Golf Day

When: Registration from 8am for a 9am shotgun start

Where: Maryborough Golf Club

What: Raffles, memorabilia auctions and great prizes. Come in company colours, rugby team colours or just colourful outfits.

Cost: Members $25, non members $30. Includes barbecue lunch.

Dragon Boats Come and Try Day

When: 7.30am

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club, Buccaneer Dr

What: Join the club for a Come and Try day for anyone aged 12 to 60 plus years. Bring a hat, sunglasses, shoes and bottle of water.

Cost: Free

Christmas Craft Fair

When: 9am-3pm

Where: Hervey Bay RSL

What: Hervey Bay Crafters are hosting a two-day Christmas fair at the RSL from this Sunday. Lucky door prize and raffle supporting Meals on Wheels will be available.

Cost: Free entry

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

Cost: Free

ALL WEEKEND

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.

Cost: Free

Topics:  fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay maryborough what's on

Fraser Coast Chronicle
