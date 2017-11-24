WHAT'S ON: Your guide to the weekend on the Fraser Coast

SATURDAY
Maryborough Speedway
When: Gates open 1pm for a 4.30pm start
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: The Fraser Coast's premier Speedway hosts the V8 Dirt Modifieds for an action-packed weekend on the track.
Cost: General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, students under 18 $20, children under 12 are free and a family pass is $75.
Cooper's Walk 4 Brain Cancer
When: Registration starts 7.30am for an 8am start.
Where: Bill Fraser Park
What: Join the Hervey Bay community to help support the fight against brain cancer on this annual walk. Lucky dip raffle, merchandise and food and drinks can be purchased.
Cost: Adults $30, children $20, family (2 adult, 2 children) $90. Children under 5 free.
Acoustic Guitar Spectacular
When: 6pm
Where: Gatakers Art Space
What: This event showcases a diverse range of guitar talent from across the globe. One Fraser Coast local will be invited on stage to play at the event.
Cost: All tickets $25
Legends of League
When: Gates open 10.30am. Main game at 7pm
Where: Stafford Park
What: First game (Police vs. Legends) kicks off 11am. Primary and high school games together with a girls school demonstration game, masters, womens and men's games before the main game at 7pm.
Cost: Adult $12.00 at the gate; Children 5-12 years $5.00; Family Pass $25.00 at the gate.
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Tiaro Lions Children's Christmas Party
When: 5pm
Where: Tiaro Recreational Grounds
What: Ham wheel, food and drink, licensed bar and entertainment. Santa arrives 7.30pm. Fireworks display at 8.30pm.
Cost: Free entry
SUNDAY
Men of League Golf Day
When: Registration from 8am for a 9am shotgun start
Where: Maryborough Golf Club
What: Raffles, memorabilia auctions and great prizes. Come in company colours, rugby team colours or just colourful outfits.
Cost: Members $25, non members $30. Includes barbecue lunch.
Dragon Boats Come and Try Day
When: 7.30am
Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club, Buccaneer Dr
What: Join the club for a Come and Try day for anyone aged 12 to 60 plus years. Bring a hat, sunglasses, shoes and bottle of water.
Cost: Free
Christmas Craft Fair
When: 9am-3pm
Where: Hervey Bay RSL
What: Hervey Bay Crafters are hosting a two-day Christmas fair at the RSL from this Sunday. Lucky door prize and raffle supporting Meals on Wheels will be available.
Cost: Free entry
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
Cost: Free
ALL WEEKEND
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential - contact 4128 5100.
Cost: Free