What’s open across Fraser Coast on Australia Day

Here are some business open this Australia day.

Whether you’re looking to purchase some last minute seafood, ran out of milk, want to do some retail therapy or looking for something to do, here are some of the businesses open across the Fraser Coast on today’s public holiday.

WHAT’S OPEN

Sugar Coast Seafood: 8.30am to noon

MAD Providore: 7:30am to 3:30pm

Woolworths: Stores across the Fraser Coast will be open from 9am to 6pm.

Coles: Stores across the Fraser Coast will be open from 9am to 6pm.

Aldi: Stores across the Fraser Coast will be open from 9am to 6pm.

Fresh N Save Maryborough: 8am to 8pm

Big W Maryborough and Hervey Bay: 10am – 5pm.

Hervey Bay Kmart: 9am to 6pm.

JB HI FI Hervey Bay: 10am to 4pm.

Wetside Water Park: 10am to 5pm.

@ Cinemas Maryborough: @ Cinemas is screening movies Australia Day.

Movie times can be found here.

Bigscreen Cinemas Hervey: Bigscreen is showing movies all day Australia Day.

Movie time can be found here.

McDonalds: All stores will be open 24 hours

Hungry Jacks, Maryborough: 8am to 8pm

Hungry Jacks, Hervey Bay: 8am to 9pm