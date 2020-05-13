WHATS OPEN AND WHEN: Coast’s guide out of isolation

2 and 1/2 yr old twins (L) Ollie and Eddie McQueen from Torquay having a fun time on the Esplanade on their bikes.Photo: Alistair Brightman

A ROADMAP to reopening the Fraser Coast has been revealed

Mayor George Seymour, however, said it would not happen overnight.

For now, outdoor activities for Fraser Coast families are still limited to bushwalks, bike-rides and picnics.

Come this weekend, Fraser Coast kids like twin brothers Ollie and Eddie McQueen (pictured) will be allowed back into playgrounds and residents can use skate parks, public barbecues, bubblers and outdoor gym equipment.

Cr Seymour said although the facilities would be open, it was important for all social distancing orders to be followed.

He said residents using the areas needed to practice good personal hygiene.

"This is still a deadly and highly contagious virus so while people can return to pools, return to libraries and use barbecues they need to act responsibly," he said.

The State Government is encouraging everyone to use common sense and if an outdoor public space is overcrowded, to go somewhere else.

With the second wave of openings starting Monday, Cr Seymour said the process of going back to normal would be slow and pragmatic.

On Monday, the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre and Maryborough Aquatic Centre will reopen for lap swimming and exercise for 10 swimmers at a time.

Recreational swimming will not be allowed and the children's play area will remain closed.

Swimmers will be required to call ahead and book a 45 minute slot no more than two days ahead.

Burrum Heads, Howard and Tiaro libraries will reopen for 10 people at a time for borrowing books only.

Cr Seymour said opening the Hervey Bay and Maryborough libraries was not feasible at this stage.

They will remain closed but the council hopes to launch a click and collect service soon.

Other openings next week included the council's customer service centres and the development enquiries counter, council-run animal pounds and Fraser Coast Adoption Centre as well as the Howard, Burrum Heads and Yengarie waste transfer stations. The Halcro Street Community Centre will re-open for one-on-one appointments.

There are still a number of events and attractions that remain in a grey area with no open date listed on the calendar.

The region's markets are on that list with the council seeking clarification and guidance from the State Government before making a decision in coming days.

FULL ROAD MAP-

From Saturday 16 May 2020:

•Fraser Coast playgrounds and skate parks will progressively re-open, public barbecues and bubblers will be switched on, and outdoor gym equipment will be available for public use.

From Monday 18 May:

•Burrum Heads, Howard and Tiaro libraries will re-open for borrowing only with numbers limited as per government guidelines. The Hervey Bay and Maryborough Libraries will remain closed but will soon start a 'Click and Collect' service;

•Hervey Bay and Maryborough Aquatic Centres will re-open for lap swimming and exercise only. Recreational swimming will not be permitted and the children's play area will remain closed;

•Council's Customer Service Centres and the Development Enquiries Counter will re-open;

•Maryborough Animal Pound and Fraser Coast Adoption Centre will return to standard operation hours;

•The Howard, Burrum Heads and Yengarie waste transfer stations will re-open and return to standard operating hours;

•The Halcro Street Community Centre will re-open for one on one appointments;

•The Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park will be open for casual horse riding and group bookings of less than 10 people during the day;

•The Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct will be available for sporting groups to use in line with government directives limiting gatherings to up to 10 people. The fever clinic will cease operations at the Sports Precinct from Friday 15 May;

•The Orchid House will re-open and local community halls will be available for community groups to use in line with government directives limiting gatherings to up to 10 people.

From Monday 25 May 2020:

•The Nikenbah Reuse and Recycle Market Centre (tip shop) will re-open with social distancing measures in place.

From Monday 1 June 2020

•The Tinana and Granville Landfills will re-open following the completion of maintenance.

From Saturday 13 June 2020:

•The Story Bank, Bond Store and Gatakers Artspace will re-open;

•Hervey Bay and Maryborough libraries will re-open with limited numbers in line with government guidelines;

•Council-owned caravan and RV parks will re-open but bookings will be limited to visitors within a 250km radius.

From Monday 15 June 2020:

•The Maryborough Reuse and Recycle Market Centre (tip shop) will re-open with social distancing measures in place.

From Saturday 11 July 2020:

•The Community Nursery will re-open, subject to further clarification from the Queensland Government;

•Brolga Theatre will re-open in a limited capacity in line with government guidelines. This re-opening date will be subject to review in coming weeks.

WetSide will remain closed as per its usual seasonal closure at this time of year while the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery and Maryborough Customs House will also remain closed for maintenance works.