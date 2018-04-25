What's open on the Fraser Coast for Anzac Day
SUPERMARKETS
Woolworths: Closed
Coles: Closed
Aldi: Closed
IGA Hervey Bay Airport: 9am - 5pm
IGA Fraser Shores: 7am-8pm
Foodworks Scarness: 6am - 8pm
Foodworks Tinana: 5am - 7.30pm
Shop and Save: 12am - 5pm
PETROL STATIONS
Service stations, including Woolworths and Coles partnered stations, will remain open as usual.
SHOPPING CENTRES
Centre trading hours apply to speciality stores only.
Stocklands: Closed
DEPARTMENT STORES
Kmart stores: Closed
Big W stores: Closed
Target stores: Closed
LIQUOR STORES
Dan Murphy's: Open from 1pm
Liquorland: Open from 1pm
Cellarbrations: Open from 1pm
BWS: Open from 1pm