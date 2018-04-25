Menu
News

What's open on the Fraser Coast for Anzac Day

Jessica Cook
by
25th Apr 2018 12:02 PM

SUPERMARKETS

Woolworths: Closed

Coles: Closed

Aldi: Closed

IGA Hervey Bay Airport: 9am - 5pm

IGA Fraser Shores: 7am-8pm

Foodworks Scarness: 6am - 8pm

Foodworks Tinana: 5am - 7.30pm

Shop and Save: 12am - 5pm  

PETROL STATIONS

Service stations, including Woolworths and Coles partnered stations, will remain open as usual.

SHOPPING CENTRES

Centre trading hours apply to speciality stores only.

Stocklands: Closed

DEPARTMENT STORES

Kmart stores: Closed

Big W stores: Closed

Target stores: Closed

LIQUOR STORES

Dan Murphy's: Open from 1pm

Liquorland: Open from 1pm

Cellarbrations: Open from 1pm

BWS: Open from 1pm

