IF YOU can't live without your coffee or need to stock up on groceries there are plenty of stores open this public holiday.

Stockland

Open: 10am-4pm

Station Square

Open: 9am - 5pm

Woolworths

Monday: 9am-6pm

Coles

Monday: 9am-6pm

IGA

Fraser Shores

Monday: 7am-8pm

Airport

Monday: 9am-5pm

Pialba Place

Monday: Specialty stores open 10am-2pm and Big W and Coles open 9-5pm

Enzo's on the Beach

6 30am- 6pm

Toast Espresso Bar

7am - 1pm