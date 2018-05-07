What's open for Labour Day on the Fraser Coast
SUPERMARKETS
Woolworths: Closed
Coles: Closed
Aldi: Closed
IGA Hervey Bay Airport: 9am - 5pm
IGA Fraser Shores: 7am-8pm
Foodworks Scarness: 6am - 8pm
Foodworks Tinana: 5am - 7:30pm
Shop and Save: 9:30am - 5pm
PETROL STATIONS
Service stations, including Woolworths and Coles partnered stations, will remain open as usual.
SHOPPING CENTRES
Centre trading hours apply to speciality stores only.
Stocklands: Closed
DEPARTMENT STORES
Kmart stores: Closed
Big W stores: Closed
Target stores: Closed
* Please note: This list does not include all businesses that are open or closed in the region