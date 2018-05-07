Menu
While the steady rollout of everyday low pricing on a range of items at Coles and Woolworths has been welcomed by shoppers, it has eaten into their profit margins.
What's open for Labour Day on the Fraser Coast

7th May 2018 9:00 AM

SUPERMARKETS

Woolworths: Closed

Coles: Closed

Aldi: Closed

IGA Hervey Bay Airport: 9am - 5pm

IGA Fraser Shores: 7am-8pm

Foodworks Scarness: 6am - 8pm

Foodworks Tinana: 5am - 7:30pm

Shop and Save: 9:30am - 5pm  

PETROL STATIONS

Service stations, including Woolworths and Coles partnered stations, will remain open as usual.

SHOPPING CENTRES

Centre trading hours apply to speciality stores only.

Stocklands: Closed

DEPARTMENT STORES

Kmart stores: Closed

Big W stores: Closed

Target stores: Closed

* Please note: This list does not include all businesses that are open or closed in the region

