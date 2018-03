What's open on the Fraser Coast over the Easter long weekend

IF you can't live without your weekend coffee or need to stock up on groceries there are plenty of stores open over the Easter long weekend, including Good Friday.

We've created a list of some of the major cafes, shopping centres and grocery stores so you know the opening hours up until Easter Monday.

Bean Beat

Scarness location: (Closed)

Seafront location:

Friday: 6am - 12pm

Saturday: 6am - 2pm

Sunday: 6am - 2pm

Monday: 6am - 12pm

Enzos by the Beach

Friday: 6.30am - around 9ish

Saturday: 6.30am - around 9ish

Sunday: 6.30am - around 9ish

Monday: 6.30am - around 9pm

The front room Café

CLOSED

Plenty is open over the long weekend.

Aquavue café Watersports

Friday: 6.30am - late

Saturday: 6.30am - 12pm

Sunday: 6.30am - 9pm

Monday: 6.30am - late

Goodies on the beach

Friday: 8am - 3pm

Saturday: 8am - 3pm

Sunday: 8am - 3pm

Monday: 8am - 3pm

Toast Espresso Bar Maryborough

Friday: 7am - 1pm

Saturday: CLOSED

Sunday: 7am - 1pm

Monday: 7am - 1pm

Spoon full of Sugar

Friday: 8am - 2pm

Saturday: 8am - 2pm

Sunday: 8am - 2pm

Monday: CLOSED

What's open over the Easter long weekend. Contributed

Muddy Waters café

CLOSED

Bayaroma Café

Friday: 6am - 2.30pm

Saturday: 6am - 2.30pm

Sunday: 6am - 2.30pm

Monday: 6am - 2.30pm

Stockland

Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 10am - 4pm

Sunday: 10am - 4pm

Monday: 10am - 4pm

Station Square

Friday: CLOSED

Saturday (specialty): 9am - 5pm

Coles: 9am - 6pm

Big W: 9am - 6pm

Sunday (specialty): 10am - 3pm

Coles: 9am - 6pm

Big W: 9am - 5pm

Monday (specialty): 10am - 3pm

Coles: 9am - 6pm

Big W: 9am - 5pm

Woolworths

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Sunday: 9am-6pm

Monday: 9am-6pm

Coles

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: 9am-6pm

Sunday: 9am-6pm

Monday: 9am-6pm

IGA

Fraser Shores

Good Friday: 7am-8pm

Saturday: 7am-8pm

Sunday: 7am-8pm

Monday: 7am-8pm

Airport

Good Friday: 9am-5pm

Saturday: 9am-5pm

Sunday: 9-6pm

Monday: 9am-5pm

Pialba Place

Good Friday: CLOSED

Saturday: Speciality stores open 9-5pm and Big W and Coles open 9-6pm

Sunday: Specialty stores open 10am-2pm and Big W and Coles open 9-5pm

Monday: Specialty stores open 10am-2pm and Big W and Coles open 9-5pm