WHAT'S OPEN: Who's got their doors open this public holiday?

THERE'S nothing worse than heading to the shops only to find it's closed due to a public holiday.
Public holidays mean a long weekend for some but for others, it's just a normal day and the Queen's birthday on Monday is no different.
With some shops shutting their doors for the day, we've compiled a list of what's open and what's closed to save you from any disappointment.
WHAT'S OPEN AND WHAT'S CLOSED?
Maryborough RSL: OPEN 10am-10pm
Hervey Bay RSL: OPEN 9.30am-10pm
Station Square Maryborough: OPEN bigger stores from 9am-5pm, speciality stores from 10am-2pm
Woolworths Maryborough: OPEN 9am-6pm
Woolworths Pialba and Eli Waters: OPEN 9am-6pm
Woolworths Urangan: OPEN 9am-7pm
Coles Pialba Place: OPEN 9am-6pm
Coles Stockland: OPEN 9am-6pm
Coles Maryborough: OPEN 9am-6pm
Target: OPEN 8.30am-5.30pm
Kebab King: OPEN 10am-7pm
Zarraffa's Coffee: OPEN 8am-4pm
Enzo's on the Beach: CLOSED
Simply Wok: OPEN 7am-4pm
Wizard Pharmacy: OPEN 8am-6pm
Chemist Warehouse: OPEN 9am-3pm
Hervey Bay McDonalds: OPEN all day
Maryborough McDonalds: OPEN 24/7