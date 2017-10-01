WHAT'S OPEN: Who's got their doors open this public holiday?

OPEN: Find out what's open and what's closed on the Fraser Coast this public holiday.

THERE'S nothing worse than heading to the shops only to find it's closed due to a public holiday.

Public holidays mean a long weekend for some but for others, it's just a normal day and the Queen's birthday on Monday is no different.

With some shops shutting their doors for the day, we've compiled a list of what's open and what's closed to save you from any disappointment.

WHAT'S OPEN AND WHAT'S CLOSED?

Maryborough RSL: OPEN 10am-10pm

Hervey Bay RSL: OPEN 9.30am-10pm

Station Square Maryborough: OPEN bigger stores from 9am-5pm, speciality stores from 10am-2pm

Woolworths Maryborough: OPEN 9am-6pm

Woolworths Pialba and Eli Waters: OPEN 9am-6pm

Woolworths Urangan: OPEN 9am-7pm

Coles Pialba Place: OPEN 9am-6pm

Coles Stockland: OPEN 9am-6pm

Coles Maryborough: OPEN 9am-6pm

Target: OPEN 8.30am-5.30pm

Kebab King: OPEN 10am-7pm

Zarraffa's Coffee: OPEN 8am-4pm

Enzo's on the Beach: CLOSED

Simply Wok: OPEN 7am-4pm

Wizard Pharmacy: OPEN 8am-6pm

Chemist Warehouse: OPEN 9am-3pm

Hervey Bay McDonalds: OPEN all day

Maryborough McDonalds: OPEN 24/7