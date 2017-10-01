27°
WHAT'S OPEN: Who's got their doors open this public holiday?

OPEN: Find out what's open and what's closed on the Fraser Coast this public holiday.
Inge Hansen
THERE'S nothing worse than heading to the shops only to find it's closed due to a public holiday.

Public holidays mean a long weekend for some but for others, it's just a normal day and the Queen's birthday on Monday is no different.

With some shops shutting their doors for the day, we've compiled a list of what's open and what's closed to save you from any disappointment.

WHAT'S OPEN AND WHAT'S CLOSED?

Maryborough RSL: OPEN 10am-10pm

Hervey Bay RSL: OPEN 9.30am-10pm

Station Square Maryborough: OPEN bigger stores from 9am-5pm, speciality stores from 10am-2pm

Woolworths Maryborough: OPEN 9am-6pm

Woolworths Pialba and Eli Waters: OPEN 9am-6pm

Woolworths Urangan: OPEN 9am-7pm

Coles Pialba Place: OPEN 9am-6pm

Coles Stockland: OPEN 9am-6pm

Coles Maryborough: OPEN 9am-6pm

Target: OPEN 8.30am-5.30pm

Kebab King: OPEN 10am-7pm

Zarraffa's Coffee: OPEN 8am-4pm

Enzo's on the Beach: CLOSED

Simply Wok: OPEN 7am-4pm

Wizard Pharmacy: OPEN 8am-6pm

Chemist Warehouse: OPEN 9am-3pm

Hervey Bay McDonalds: OPEN all day

Maryborough McDonalds: OPEN 24/7

