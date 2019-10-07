WHAT'S OPEN: Queen's Birthday trading hours, things to do
WHAT'S businesses are open and or closed on today's Queens Birthday public holiday can be frustrating for anyone looking to get some last minute shopping done.
Whether its getting the kids ready for the final term of the school year or a punter getting over last night's grand final victory or loss, here are some Hervey Bay and Maryborough businesses that are open and hours operating.
CONVENIENCE AND TAKE AWAY STORES
Night Owl Hervey Bay - Open 24 hrs
Night Owl Torquay - 6am - 12am
Puma Maryborough Central - 5am -11pm
FoodWorks - Maryborough - 6am - 8pm
Walker St Express - 5am - 7pm
Fraser Shores Seafood - 11am - 8pm
Fraser Shores IGA - 7am - 8pm
Mr Seafood - 11am - 7.30pm
Maddigan's Seafood - 8am - 8pm
Golden Chicken (Urangan) - 10am - 8pm
Red Rooster Hervey Bay - 10am - 9.30pm
Red Rooster Maryborough - 10am to 8.30pm
Hoffies Corner Store & Take Away - 5am - 7.30pm
ENTERTAINMENT VENUES
Big Screen Hervey Bay - 9am - 5pm and 6.16pm - 9.45pm
Cinemas Maryborough - 9am - 9pm
Timezone Hervey Bay - 10am - 10pm
Wetside Water Park - 10am - 5pm
Maryborough RSL Club - 10am - 10pm
Hervey Bay RSL - 9.30am to 11pm
Maryborough Sports Club Inc - 10am -12am
Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum (Closed)
Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum (Closed)
SUPERMARKETS
Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre - 10am - 4pm
Maryborough Central Shopping Centre - 8am - 6pm
Station Square - 10am - 5pm (Other stores may close earlier)
Woolworths Eli Waters - 9am - 6pm
Woolworths Hervey Bay (Pialba) 9am - 6pm
Woolworths Urangan 9am - 6pm
Woolworths Maryborough 9am - 6pm
Coles Hervey Bay 9am - 6pm
Coles Bay Central 9am - 6pm
Coles Maryborough - 9am -6pm
IGA - Hervey Bay Airport - 6am - 7pm
IGA - Maryborough - 6am - 8pm