WHAT'S OPEN: Queen's Birthday trading hours, things to do

SHOP HOURS: Read here for an extensive list of what shops and entertainment venues are open today for the Queen's Birthday public holiday.

WHAT'S businesses are open and or closed on today's Queens Birthday public holiday can be frustrating for anyone looking to get some last minute shopping done.

Whether its getting the kids ready for the final term of the school year or a punter getting over last night's grand final victory or loss, here are some Hervey Bay and Maryborough businesses that are open and hours operating.

CONVENIENCE AND TAKE AWAY STORES

Night Owl Hervey Bay - Open 24 hrs

Night Owl Torquay - 6am - 12am

Puma Maryborough Central - 5am -11pm

FoodWorks - Maryborough - 6am - 8pm

Walker St Express - 5am - 7pm

Fraser Shores Seafood - 11am - 8pm

Fraser Shores IGA - 7am - 8pm

Mr Seafood - 11am - 7.30pm

Maddigan's Seafood - 8am - 8pm

Golden Chicken (Urangan) - 10am - 8pm

Red Rooster Hervey Bay - 10am - 9.30pm

Red Rooster Maryborough - 10am to 8.30pm

Hoffies Corner Store & Take Away - 5am - 7.30pm

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

Big Screen Hervey Bay - 9am - 5pm and 6.16pm - 9.45pm

Cinemas Maryborough - 9am - 9pm

Timezone Hervey Bay - 10am - 10pm

Wetside Water Park - 10am - 5pm

Maryborough RSL Club - 10am - 10pm

Hervey Bay RSL - 9.30am to 11pm

Maryborough Sports Club Inc - 10am -12am

Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum (Closed)

Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum (Closed)

SUPERMARKETS

Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre - 10am - 4pm

Maryborough Central Shopping Centre - 8am - 6pm

Station Square - 10am - 5pm (Other stores may close earlier)

Woolworths Eli Waters - 9am - 6pm

Woolworths Hervey Bay (Pialba) 9am - 6pm

Woolworths Urangan 9am - 6pm

Woolworths Maryborough 9am - 6pm

Coles Hervey Bay 9am - 6pm

Coles Bay Central 9am - 6pm

Coles Maryborough - 9am -6pm

IGA - Hervey Bay Airport - 6am - 7pm

IGA - Maryborough - 6am - 8pm