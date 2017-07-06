What's the new fresh smell in town? It's Cake Bake Brew

NEW BUSINESS: Cake Bake Brew, owned by Amanda Redding and Josh Keegan, opened this week in Pialba Place Shopping Centre.

JOSH Keegan wanted to be a baker ever since he was a young boy and an apprenticeship from the age of 14 confirmed his calling.

"I fell in love with everything - the night shift, the bread, and the cake," Mr Keegan said.

"But mainly the cake."

He has taken a few career detours since but is now back to what he does best - baking.

The Hervey Bay entrepreneur has opened up his first business with fiancee Amanda Redding.

Cake, Bake and Brew is a combined bakery and cafe at the entrance of Pialba Place Shopping Centre.

An outdoor seating area allows customers to sit and enjoy their goodies.

Plans to open the business began in September and the response so far has been positive.

"We really didn't expect this amount of support, we are really humble with the community's response," Mr Keegan said.

Just like the bakery's name suggests, the menu includes brewed coffee and tea.

While Mr Keegan creates the magic in the kitchen, Ms Redding operates much of the front counter.

The couple of 11-years says that working in partnership has strengthened their relationship.

"It's something we always wanted to do, and so far it has been fun," Ms Redding said.

"We work really well together."

Their nine-year-old daughter has been helping too, putting on stickers.

Additional staff have also been hired for the business, including a young apprentice baker.

Find Cake Bake Brew at 19/30 Main St, Pialba.