WHETHER you're a local or visiting the Fraser Coast there are just some things you need to tick off your list.

We asked our readers what's the one thing you need to do on the Fraser Coast at least once.

Bronwyn Wilson said a bbq lunch at Teddington Weir was a must do activity.

"So peaceful, just miss the frog pool," she said.

If it's one thing you need to do, Susan Carmichael reckons it's a bike ride along the beautiful Esplanade.

Helen Mei says visiting Fraser Island is a must, even though she hasn't been yet.

Whale watching is number one for Delia Jacqueline Sunn.

Whale watching in Hervey Bay. Nikkii Hancock

Gaz Liner also voted Fraser Island.

Bronwyn Wilson said to call into every coffee shop in Maryborough, but one thing you'll need a day to do it.

Vicky Mcgrath mentioned hiring the banana towed by a jet ski at Aquavue. Manage

Debbie Polley's saidd the one thing she'd reccomend doing it taking a flight over Fraser Island.

"Plane or chopper, totally awesome," she said.

Christine Hogan suggested exploring our exquisite seaside settlements such as Maaroom...Poona...Tuan and Boonooroo to name but a few sites heading out of Maryborough.

"And off the Hervey Bay seaside route the list is also endless...Dundowran, Toogoom, Craignish, Burrum Heads to name but a few," she said.

"All with glorious Esplanades of their own character and creation."

Susie N Nick Nichols said a beach walk at sunset was the way to go and to make sure you bring a camera.

A visit to restaurants Thao's Vietnamese, Bayaroma, Vinveros and Hoolihans were on the list for some.

Hoolihans, Esplanade, Torquay. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Dave Sjerp said walking the pier was the number one thing to do while Brad Armstrong said catching a fish.