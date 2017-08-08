What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Davida spreads the joy of dance in Australian first

REEL BUOYS TOYS

WHEN: Saturday 8am-2pm

WHERE: Seafront Oval Seafront Oval

WHAT: This is a boating buy, sell and swap day. There will be both commercial and private people with boats etc for sale. There will be a variety of boats, jetskis, kayaks for sale as well as boating items such as fishing rods, propellers, dinghy, etc.

This is the second year VMR has run this event. It is a fund raising event for Marine Rescue Hervey Bay.

DID YOU KNOW? Marine Rescue Hervey Bay provides assistance on the water to the boating public and island communities of the Fraser Coast.

Their primary function is saving lives at sea and in doing this the volunteer group provides assistance for breakdowns on the water and for boaties in distress.

They work with Queensland Ambulance to provide medical evacuations from Fraser Island and with Queensland police in search and rescue situations.

VMR is a volunteer organisation on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We are fundraising for a new search and rescue vessel, which will cost over $1M. This new vessel will be built in Maryborough and will help us continue to provide this vital service into the future.

OPEN DAY

WHEN: Saturday between 2pm and 5pm

WHERE: Marine Rescue Base

WHAT: Community members can come on down and check out what VRM do, have a look over the boats, check out the radio room, practice tying a few knots and check out a liferaft.

A police boat and a national parks boat will also be onsite.

This is a lead in to the Blessing of the Fleet for the whale boats which happens at about 5.30pm on Saturday August 12 at the marina.