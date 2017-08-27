25°
What's that in the water off Hervey Bay?

Annie Perets
| 27th Aug 2017 3:12 PM
WHAT'S THAT IN THE WATER? An object resembling a whale tail was seen next to the Scarness Jetty.
WHAT'S THAT IN THE WATER? An object resembling a whale tail was seen next to the Scarness Jetty. Annie Perets

SOME tourists and locals enjoying a day at the beach were tricked into thinking there was a whale just metres away.

An object, resembling a whale tail, caught the attention of many as it floated just off the Scarness Jetty on Sunday.

Its real-life resemblance encouraged people to walk up the jetty to take a closer look.

WHAT'S THAT IN THE WATER? An object resembling a whale tail was seen next to the Scarness Jetty.
WHAT'S THAT IN THE WATER? An object resembling a whale tail was seen next to the Scarness Jetty. Annie Perets

Closer inspection of the object revealed it was made of shiny dark material, and its lack of netting underneath indicated there was no practical purpose to it.

The whale's lack of movement, aside from slightly drifting side to side, also gave away that it was a fake.

It is attached to red rope that looks like it is keeping it in place.

WHAT'S THAT IN THE WATER? An object resembling a whale tail was seen next to the Scarness Jetty.
WHAT'S THAT IN THE WATER? An object resembling a whale tail was seen next to the Scarness Jetty. Annie Perets
Topics:  fcoffbeat fraser coast hervey bay

