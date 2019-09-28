Menu
What's that wet stuff? How much rain Coast can expect

Carlie Walker
by
28th Sep 2019 8:20 PM
AFTER an incredibly dry September, Fraser Coast residents would be forgiven for wondering what that wet stuff coming from the sky might be.

But on Saturday, the region was soaking up some much-needed rain as a storm rolled in from the west.

Upwards of 10mm was expected across the region, with higher rainfalls in some parts of the region.

Tiaro, Glenwood and Howard have already been hit by rain, with Maryborough and Hervey Bay set to follow.

Farmers across the region have been hoping for a good soaking and will hope the Saturday storms are followed by plenty more.

On Wednesday, members of the community gathered at Maryborough City Hall to pray for rain.




