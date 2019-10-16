Menu
Queensland general manager of employment Max Solutions Samantha Brown
What's working and what's not according to Coast job agency

16th Oct 2019 12:16 AM
TACKLING unemployment requires a whole-of-community response according to a Fraser Coast job service.

Max Solutions Queensland general manager of employment services Samantha Brown said the agency has from five to 10 people per week enquiring about finding employment in the region.

"In our experience, people in the region may be job searching for 30 days to 12 months. It varies depending on someone's personal circumstances,” she said.

Ms Brown believes a number of government programs have made a positive impact on the time it takes people to get into work including the Australian Government's jobactive program and Disability Employment Services.

"(They) sometimes cop unfair criticism but help a large number of unemployed people get back into work much quicker than they otherwise would,” she said.

"Wage Subsidies are available through these programs which provides incentives to employers to hire and retain eligible job seekers in ongoing and sustainable positions.

"The Queensland Government's Back to Work Regional Program is another good program which supports eligible employers to hire an unemployed person in a full-time position.

"The Australian Government has also rolled out the Regional Employment Trials Program, and Wide Bay is identified as one of the RET areas. RET offers opportunities tailored to the needs of the region. This can range from pre-apprenticeship placement programs, to mature-aged residents and local business leaders mentoring people looking for work.

"I'd encourage anyone looking for work not to give up - look to their support networks, stay positive and look after themselves and make sure they're accessing all the services available through their employment services provider.”

