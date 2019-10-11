Wheel of kindness brings smile to Parkinson's sufferer

RIDING HIGH: Once a bike enthusiast, it made Toby Jennings day when complete strangers, Linda and Dave Tompkins, went out of their way to help him on the back of the Harley Davidson for a photo.

A "SUPER ride" on a Hervey Bay attraction and an offer to sit on the back of a Harley Davidson has restored one Hervey Bay couple's faith in kindness.

Toby Jennings is disabled and has Parkinson's Disease, which makes it difficult for him and his wife Pat to do things that are a little bit out of the ordinary.

That's why their visit to the recent Skyline Ferris Wheel at the All Abilities Park on the Esplanade was made so special.

After having an "awful start to the day" the two had gone for a drive and stopped just to have a look but were inspired to jump on board after they witnessed how helpful the two young operators were with other elderly guests.

Pat said they went above and beyond to make them feel at ease.

"It was a brilliant experience helped by the two young men who were operating it," Pat said.

"They helped us into our seats and after the ride they both assisted me to help my husband off.

"They even took the time to completely get us onto safe level ground. A big thank-you from us for a super ride."

The fun day didn't stop there, with another Hervey Bay couple topping off the day with an incredible gesture.

Toby was once an avid bike enthusiast so what happened next just made his day.

"A lovely couple who was also on the ride took time to show my husband their super Harley Davidson bike, which my husband admired," Pat said.

"It took a lot but they helped him to sit on it for a photo.

"Another big thanks so Linda Tompkins and her husband ... what a great afternoon, and such lovely caring people.

"Our experience was just amazing. everyone is very quick to criticise in this day and age so we just wanted to say thank you."

The Skyline will remain in Hervey Bay until November 3, from 10am to 8pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 9pm Friday and Saturday.