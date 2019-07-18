Wheelchair Basketball: Fraser Coasters ready to roll

Quentin Rider, David Warry and Emerald Wilmshurst from Fraser Coasters Wheelchair Basketball contest the ball.

Quentin Rider, David Warry and Emerald Wilmshurst from Fraser Coasters Wheelchair Basketball contest the ball. Contributed

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL: The Fraser Coast will host a competitive game of wheelchair basketball for the first time in 45 years on Saturday afternoon.

The Fraser Coasters will host the Sunshine Coast Spinners at the Maryborough Basketball Centre.

It will be a special moment for coach Michael Oxley and the Coasters players.

"We are all a little nervous but the players are keen,” Oxley said.

"It will be the first time that the players will get to play in front of their family and friends.”

The Sunshine Coast Spinners are sending an experienced team to compete against the Coasters.

The Fraser Coasters team includes two Queensland State team squad members - Henry Rider and Emerald Wilmshurst.

David Warry, who was recently selected as a Queensland senior development player, will also represent the Coasters.

For other members of the team it will be their first match and Oxley just wants all players to get out on court and enjoy themselves.

Maryborough Basketball president Deb Alloway believes it is the next step in developing the Fraser Coast as a wheelchair sport-friendly region.

"We used to have games out on the back courts 45 years ago,” Alloway said.

"I am glad it is returning as the players have been training hard and now they get to show their work off on the court.”

Mayor George Seymour will be there to toss the ball up to start the match. The match commences at 5.30pm.

It will be the curtain-raiser for the Central Queensland Basketball men's match between Maryborough and Hervey Bay.